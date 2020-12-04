Real Madrid Slip Behind Juventus In UEFA Rankings, Barcelona Stay Put Second

Defending LaLiga champions Real Madrid's struggle in the Champions League was further accelerated with their most recent defeat against Shakhtar Donetsk, holding on to their progress in the next round. The recent slump in form has had a detrimental impact on the club's UEFA rankings as they slip down to the fourth spot. Meanwhile, Barcelona's perfect record in the campaign this season ensure they stay put at the second spot.

Bayern lead UEFA rankings, Barcelona on second spot

The UEFA rankings are based on a point system compiled on a team's performance in the previous five years, including the current season. Defending European champions Bayern Munich currently lead the UEFA points charts, having clinched the title last season, defeating Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Juventus have moved ahead of Real Madrid into 3rd in the #UEFA club coefficient rankings. #Juve



Current Top 5 and points:



1. Bayern 120.00PTS

2. Barcelona 116.00PTS

3. Juventus 111.00PTS

4. Real Madrid 110.00PTS

5. Atletico 108.00PTS pic.twitter.com/jpIqMwROMu — JuveFC (@juvefcdotcom) December 3, 2020

Meanwhile, Barcelona continued to hold firm on the second spot with their splendid run of form in the Champions League. The Catalan giants have managed to rake up five victories in as many games, including against defending Italian champions Juventus, albeit in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo. Interestingly, Barcelona icon Lionel Messi hasn't played the previous two European fixtures, but manager Ronald Koeman has managed to chalk out victories in the two games.

Real Madrid slip to fourth spot, behind Juventus

Surprisingly, Real Madrid have stumbled miserably in the UEFA rankings, following their dismal campaign in the Champions League. Los Blancos have suffered two defeats, both against Ukrainian outfit Shakhtar, further seeing a dip in their rankings. Zinedine Zidane's men sit fourth in the table.

Interestingly, Italian giants Juventus have claimed the third spot in the rankings courtesy of their splendid display in the European club competition this season. Andrea Pirlo's men had sealed a berth in the Round of 16 of the competition with a victory against Ferencvaros on Matchday 4 itself and are set to play Barcelona in the final clash of the group stage.

Man United, Liverpool in top 10 of UEFA rankings

Premier League heavyweights Manchester United have managed to claim the eighth spot as they sit second in their group standings. The Red Devils have already sealed a berth in the knockout stage of the competition. Besides, 2019 European champions Liverpool languish at the 10th spot as they look to establish their dominance in Europe.

