Champions League Qualification: How Can Man Utd, Real Madrid Qualify For The Knockouts?

Matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League schedule wrapped up with a host of teams securing their place in the Round of 16 stage of the competition. While teams like Chelsea and Manchester City go into the next round as group winners, many big clubs like Manchester United and Real Madrid haven’t wrapped up their Champions League qualification. With just one game left in the group stage, a host of Champions League results could see different clubs qualify for the knockout rounds. Here is the Champions League qualification round up after the latest round of European fixtures.

How can Man Utd qualify for Round of 16?

Group H was touted as the infamous “Group of Death” when the draws were announced, and it is safe to say that it has managed to live up to its billing. Three teams, namely PSG, Manchester United and RB Leipzig are on nine points each going into Matchday 6, with all of them having a shot at qualification. Manchester United are currently placed second in the group and take on RB Leipzig away in their last game.

A win for the Red Devils will ensure Champions League qualification for the club, while the result of the PSG-Istanbul Basaksehir game will then decide the group winners. If both PSG and Manchester United win their games, the French giants will qualify as group winners due to their superior record.

If Manchester United win and PSG lose, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s win will make it to the next stage as group winners. In the event of a draw, Manchester United will be able to top the group if PSG lose against Istanbul Basaksehir. If both the games end in a draw, Man United and PSG qualify, in that order. A loss for Manchester United, however, will mean that the club will drop down to the Europa League.

Real Madrid Champions League qualification scenarios explained

Zinedine Zidane’s men have struggled massively this season and currently sit in third place with seven points in five games in Group B. None of the teams has qualified from the group, with all four clubs having a chance at Champions League qualification. Real Madrid play group leaders Borussia Monchengladbach at home, and a series of Champions League results could confirm their qualification.

The simplest one is that Real Madrid need to win at home to secure Champions League qualification. If they do so and Inter Milan avoid defeat against Shakhtar Donetsk, they can even qualify as group winners. A draw for Los Blancos will require Inter Milan to beat Shakhtar Donetsk if the Spanish club wants to qualify for the next stage. In that case, Real Madrid can’t qualify as group winners. If Real Madrid lose, it will be the end of the club’s Champions League journey this season.

