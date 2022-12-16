France Vs Argentina: Referee And Match Officials For World Cup 2022 Final Revealed

Polish referee Szymon Marciniak has been named as the referee for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final, where Argentina and France are set to fight for the prestigious title. The 41-year-old will become the first referee from Poland to officiate a FIFA World Cup final. Meanwhile, he will be joined by assistants Pawel Sokolnicki and Tomasz Listkiewicz for the high-octane summit clash.

Alongside the aforementioned trio, USA's Ismail Elfath will be the fourth official, while the VAR duties will be handled by Poland’s Tomasz Kwiatkowski. It is pertinent to mention that Marciniak is among the highly-rated and acclaimed match officials in the sport. He has been impressive so far in the marquee football tournament, including France vs Denmark and Argentina vs Australia matches during the group stage and Round of 16 respectively.

Know more about Szymon Marciniak

The 41-year-old joined FIFA’s official list of referees in 2013, four years after starting his career in Poland’s top flight in 2009. In the ongoing season of the UEFA Champions League, Marciniak served as the official during the thrilling Barcelona vs Inter Milan match at Camp Nou, which ended with a 3-3 draw. He previously officiated the Super Cup between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in 2018 and famously sent off German player Jerome Boateng in the FIFA World Cup 2018.

Argentina vs France, FIFA World Cup 2022 final in Qatar

The Argentina vs France, FIFA World Cup 2022 final will be played at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday, December 18. The match is scheduled to be played from 8:30 PM onwards. The summit clash will see Argentina fight for the World Cup gold for the third time in history, while France looks to win the title for the first time since 1998.

Argentine great Lionel Messi will be looking to win his first World Cup trophy on Sunday, whereas France looks to become the first team to defend their title since Brazil in 1962. If France wins the tournament, Kylian Mbappe will become the youngest player since Pele to win the prestigious tournament in back-to-back editions. Pele achieved the feat with Brazil when he was only 21 years old.