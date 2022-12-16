France Vs Argentina: Which Club Has The Most Representations In World Cup 2022 Final?

Quick links:
Image: AP
The footballing world is gearing up for the finale of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which is scheduled to be played on Sunday, December 18. The summit clash will be played between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar, which will see Kylian Mbappe going against the great Lionel Messi. Mbappe has emerged as one of most talented youngsters since winning the World Cup with France in 2018.
On the other hand, seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi’s exploits in the sport are unknown to none. Interestingly, both players represent Paris Saint-Germain at the club level. Heading into the summit clash here’s a look at which club has the most representation in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final.
La Liga side Atletico Madrid boasts the most no. of players who feature in the Argentina or France squads. The list includes Antonine Griezmann from France, alongside three Argentine players.
Bundesliga team Bayern Munich is the second team with the most no. of players who are part of the World Cup finalist squads. Four French footballers who play for Munich, including Lucas Hernandez, who has remained absent from the tournament due to injury.
Real Madrid stand next in the list of clubs with the most no. of players representing their national team in the World Cup final. It is pertinent to mention that, out of the three Madrid players who play for France, Karim Benzema has not played a single game so far as he is nursing his injury.
Three players from Spanish club Sevilla are present in Argentina’s FIFA World Cup squad.
Juventus will have three representations during the summit clash at Qatar 2022. The list of players include, Argentina’s Leandro Paredes and Angel Di Maria, alongside France’s Adrien Rabiot, who has been a top performer for the defending champions.
As mentioned before, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe represent PSG in Ligue 1.
Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur also has two representations at the summit clash.