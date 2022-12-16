France Vs Argentina: Which Club Has The Most Representations In World Cup 2022 Final?

The footballing world is gearing up for the finale of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which is scheduled to be played on Sunday, December 18. The summit clash will be played between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar, which will see Kylian Mbappe going against the great Lionel Messi. Mbappe has emerged as one of most talented youngsters since winning the World Cup with France in 2018.

On the other hand, seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi’s exploits in the sport are unknown to none. Interestingly, both players represent Paris Saint-Germain at the club level. Heading into the summit clash here’s a look at which club has the most representation in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final.

Atletico Madrid

La Liga side Atletico Madrid boasts the most no. of players who feature in the Argentina or France squads. The list includes Antonine Griezmann from France, alongside three Argentine players.

Angel Correa (Argentina)

Nahuel Molina (Argentina)

Rodrigo de Paul (Argentina)

Antoine Griezmann (France)

Bayern Munich

Bundesliga team Bayern Munich is the second team with the most no. of players who are part of the World Cup finalist squads. Four French footballers who play for Munich, including Lucas Hernandez, who has remained absent from the tournament due to injury.

Kingsley Coman (France)

Benjamin Pavard (France)

Dayot Upamecano (France)

Lucas Hernandez (France)

Real Madrid

Real Madrid stand next in the list of clubs with the most no. of players representing their national team in the World Cup final. It is pertinent to mention that, out of the three Madrid players who play for France, Karim Benzema has not played a single game so far as he is nursing his injury.

Eduardo Camavinga (France)

Aurelien Tchouameni (France)

Karim Benzema (France)

Sevilla

Three players from Spanish club Sevilla are present in Argentina’s FIFA World Cup squad.

Gonzalo Montiel (Argentina)

Marcos Acuna (Argentina)

'Papu' Gomez (Argentina)

Juventus

Juventus will have three representations during the summit clash at Qatar 2022. The list of players include, Argentina’s Leandro Paredes and Angel Di Maria, alongside France’s Adrien Rabiot, who has been a top performer for the defending champions.

Leandro Paredes (Argentina)

Angel Di Maria (Argentina)

Adrien Rabiot (France)

Paris Saint-Germain

As mentioned before, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe represent PSG in Ligue 1.

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur also has two representations at the summit clash.