France Vs Germany Head To Head Record, European Championship History And Squad Strength

World Champions France will take on arch-rivals Germany to kick off action in the Group of Death of the European Championship. The game is set to kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday, June 16 and will be played at the Allianz Arena. Ahead of the blockbuster clash, here's revisit the France vs Germany history, France vs Germany head to head record, France vs Germany prediction, team news and how Didier Deschamps vs Joachim Low stacks up.

France vs Germany history: France vs Germany head to head record

France vs Germany is one of the oldest rivalries in European football and their history dates back to the days when the German football team were known as the Weimar Republic. The two teams played their first game in 1931 and since then have played in total of 31 games including friendlies and official mega tournament matches.

France have the statistical advantage over their rivals, winning 14 games compared to Germany's 10, while seven of their meetings have ended in a draw. In fact, Les Blues haven't lost to Die Mannschaft in over six years, with their last defeat coming in the 2014 World Cup, which Germany went on to lift. Since then France have won three games, while three others have ended in a stalemate.

Their latest meeting was in the UEFA Nations League, with France winning 2-1. Antoine Griezmann is the highest goal scorer in France vs Germany clashes with four goals, followed by Rudi Voller and Gerd Muller who scored three each. Germany along with Spain are amongst the two teams to have won the European Championship thrice, with France winning two so far.

One last training session for our squad at Clairefontaine yesterday before heading to Munich to take on Germany on Tuesday #FRAGER #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/t8G956n7vE — French Team ⭐⭐ (@FrenchTeam) June 14, 2021

Didier Deschamps vs Joachim Low record

Both Joachim Low and Didier Deschamps have written their names in history as World Cup-winning coaches over the last decade but are staring at different paths ahead of their clash at the Euro 2020. Low is in his last hurrah as Germany manager, while Deschamps looks destined to lead the next generation and a constant until at least the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The two coaches have tussled seven times in their career, with Deschamps posting a superior record, winning three and drawing two. Deschamps' two defeats came in the 2013 friendly and the 2014 World Cup quarter-final, but since then his France team has reigned supreme. Les Blues knocked out Germany in the 2016 semi-final and the Nations League and are unbeaten in five games against Germany.

France vs Germany team news

Karim Benzema's participation was clouded after his injury in the warm-up games, but the Real Madrid striker is expected to feature against Germany having trained normally in the build-up to the game. Kurt Zouma is the only injury concern for the World Champions, while Griezmann and Raphael Varane have shaken off their knocks.

As for Germany, Jonas Hoffman is ruled out with a knee injury, while Leon Goretzka is a doubt for the game. France certainly are the stronger team on paper especially with their front three of Griezmann, Benzema and Mbappe supplied with the creative strengths of Paul Pogba. Germany also have a host of exciting talent in their squad, but the likes of Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry and Kai Havertz will have their backs against the wall trying to match their opponents.

France vs Germany team news: Predicted XIs

France: Hugo Lloris; Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Hernandez; N'Golo Kante, Paul Pogba, Adrien Rabiot; Antoine Griezmann; Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema.

Hugo Lloris; Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Hernandez; N'Golo Kante, Paul Pogba, Adrien Rabiot; Antoine Griezmann; Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema. Germany: Manuel Neuer; Matthias Ginter, Matts Hummels, Antonio Rudiger; Joshua Kimmich, Toni Kroos, Ilkay Gundogan, Robin Gosens; Kai Havertz, Thomas Muller; Serge Gnabry.

France vs Germany prediction

We predict that France will continue their unbeaten record and clinch a comfortable 2-0 win over Germany on Tuesday night.

(Image Courtesy: France, Germany Twitter)