Chelsea Spending £559,000-A-WEEK On Unwanted Players After Signing Players Worth £230m

After securing a place in the Champions League, Chelsea have made a massive splurge in the transfer market, making as many as six high-profile signings so far. The Blues have already roped in the likes of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Thiago Silva, Malang Sarr and Ben Chilwell before the start of the new season and the Chelsea transfer news suggests that there could be more in store with Eduoard Mendy and Declan RIce also linked with moves to Stamford Bridge. While Roman Abramovich has bankrolled their rebuilding under Frank Lampard, clearing their wage bill remains a task at hand for the Blues with many out-of-favour stars still under contract with Chelsea.

Also Read: Chelsea transfer news: WWE Superstar Triple H Asks Declan Rice To Snub Chelsea And Stay With West Ham

Chelsea wages: Blues pay whopping £559,000-a-week on unwanted players after transfer outlay

The COVID-19 pandemic has made a massive financial impact on all Premier League clubs and while Chelsea have splashed approximately £230 million this summer, they need to get wages off their books like all other clubs. While Frank Lampard has been provided with the tools to lead the Blues charge, a major task at hand is to sell the deadwood. Chelsea saw Willian and Pedro leave on free transfers to Arsenal and Roma earlier, but still have the likes of Michy Batshuayi, Marco van Ginkel, Davide Zappacosta and Tiemoue Bakayoko under contract. According to The Athletic, the Chelsea wages bill for the year ending June 30, 2019, was £285.6 million, representing 63.9 per cent of the Blues turnover.

Also Read: Chelsea transfer news: Kai Havertz's Mammoth Move Draws Exhilarating Reactions From Blues Faithful

Michy Batshuayi arrived at Stamford Bridge in 2016 but has failed to make the starting spot his own. The Belgian was the third choice striker behind Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud last year and has further fallen down the pecking order with the arrivals of Kai Havertz and Timo Werner. The 25-year-old reportedly bags £90,000-a-week in Chelsea wages and is slated to join Crystal Palace on loan in what is his final year of contract. Marco van Ginkel, Victor Moses and David Zappacosta are also on their books, with the trio contributing a combined £173,000 in Chelsea wages. While van Ginkel and Moses will see their contracts expire next summer, Zappacosta has a contract till 2022 at Stamford Bridge.

Also Read: Chelsea transfer news: Mason Mount’s Father Rubbishes Reports Of Unrest After Havertz Signing

Among other deadwood are Tiemoue Bakayoko, Danny Drinkwater and Baba Rahman. Bakayoko was part of the Monaco side that won the Ligue1 and Champions League but has sensationally failed to replicate his form in England. The midfielder has spent the last two seasons at loan and reportedly bags £110,000-a-week at Chelsea and has a contract until 2022. Another midfielder out-of-favour at Chelsea is Danny Drinkwater, who had two unsuccessful loan spells at Aston Villa and Burnley.

The former Leicester man has a deal with Chelsea until 2022 and bags a massive £100,000-a-week. As surprising as it sounds, Baba Rahman is still a Chelsea player and has spent the last three years on loan at Schalke, Reims and Mallorca. The Ghanian international is under contract until June 2022 and bags £86,000 each week.

Also Read: Chelsea transfer news: Timo Werner SNUBBED Pep Guardiola And Man City In Favour Of Frank Lampard and Chelsea Move

(Image Courtesy: Michy Batshuayi, Danny Drinkwater, Tiemoue Bakayoko Instagram)