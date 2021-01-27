Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Criticises Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich After Lampard Axing

Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp has come out talking in support of former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard who was sacked on Monday. The Liverpool boss spoke to the press on Wednesday and had nothing but praise and good words for the former Chelsea manager.

Jurgen Klopp mentioned how Frank Lampard could have been given more time which he fully deserved and took a dig at Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich along with the club’s management by mentioning how they need to understand the importance of having patience with managers.

On Friday, Chelsea announced the arrival of Thomas Tuchel who will now take charge of the reins at Stamford Bridge and will be in the Blues’ dugout for their match against Wolves on Wednesday. The German manager who succeeded Jurgen Klopp at Borussia Dortmund is now in charge of the Blues of London following a stint at PSG.

Frank Lampard sacking: Liverpool boss lashes out at Roman Abramovich & Co.

During his pre-match press conference, Jurgen Klopp was asked to give a comment on the sacking of Chelsea’s English manager. During the interaction, The Mirror quoted Klopp on what the German thought of Frank Lampard's sacking.

Also Read FIFA Plans To Finalise 16 Host Cities For 2026 World Cup In North America By Late 2021

Reflecting on Frank Lampard's departure from Chelsea, Klopp shared how he feels lucky to have worked with clubs like Mainz, Dortmund, and Liverpool where he got time because owners thought that he did the right stuff and they knew how things take time. He went on to question the number of coaches Chelsea had in 15 years and pointed out how the London based club operates: if you are successful, you stay or you are out. He then adds how everything will be fine for Frank Lampard sharing how people in the world of football saw him as a man with a clear plan.

Also Read Odion Ighalo Bids Emotional Farewell To Manchester United, Says ‘Dream Has Come To An End'

The German manager, later on, went on to add how he thinks Chelsea did an incredible job in the transfer market and the club needed some time normalising the situation. The Liverpool boss also shared how it was really harsh to make the decision of sacking Lampard that early. He added how Chelsea's owner Roman Abramovich gives chances but is not the most patient person in the world and said how he feels sad for Frank Lampard as Chelsea has been his former club.

Also Read Barcelona, Real Madrid Lead 2021 Football Money League Despite Significant Monetary Losses

The Liverpool boss also had a few words of advice for fellow German manager Thomas Tuchel as the 47-year-old is now at the helm of one of the biggest clubs in England. He mentioned how he thinks Tuchel is great and spoke about how much respect he has for him.

Klopp passed comment on Chelsea's group of players by saying how the current Chelsea squad is a present and spoke how he is pretty sure Thomas Tuchel will see it in the same way. Refraining to add anything else, he ended the conversation by saying how he is not sure about giving away any public advice.

Also Read Inter Milan Boss Antonio Conte Handed Two-game Ban After Red Card Vs Udinese