Frank Lampard To Be Sacked? Ex-PSG Boss Thomas Tuchel Rumoured To Be Up For Chelsea Job

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard's hefty summer transfer adventure appeared to have paved off when the Blues got off to a blistering start in the Premier League. But the team's stumbling form ever since the defeat against Everton has come under massive scrutiny with talks of Lampard's sacking doing the rounds. Moreover, former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Thomas Tuchel is being considered to be the front runner to replace the former England international at the Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard sacked? Talks doing rounds amid Chelsea struggle

Chelsea started off with a splendid victory against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League but followed it up with a below-par performance against defending champions, Liverpool. The Blues, however, went undefeated in the nine league games that followed, until the loss against Carlo Ancelotti's men.

Since the Everton defeat, Chelsea have played four games, winning just one. Their previous game against Aston Villa ended on an equal footing with the two sides sharing the spoils. The team's performance in the past few games has mounted immense pressure on the Blues boss.

Chelsea transfer news: Thomas Tuchel to Chelsea?

Chelsea next go up against Manchester City. A defeat against the Etihad based outfit might bring an end to Lampard's spell at the Stamford Bridge. According to a report by German publication Bild, the Chelsea hierarchy have already begun looking for replacements if the team's performance does not improve soon.

Tuchel has been considered as the frontrunner to arrive at Chelsea. He was sacked by PSG only last week after struggling with the team in Ligue 1. However, the former Borussia Dortmund boss is keen on returning to management without any hiatus following his sacking, thus giving credibility to the link-ups as the next Chelsea manager.

Frank Lampard acknowledges tough times for Blues

Following his side's most recent draw against Aston Villa, Lampard appeared to have been feeling the pressure. Speaking after the draw, the manager acceded that the club is going through tough times and they need to fight through it. "Nobody let me down tonight, everyone worked, we just didn't quite get the rub of the green," said the manager while speaking to the media.

