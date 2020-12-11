Frank Lampard WARNS Chelsea Stars Against having Lavish parties For Christmas Celebrations

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has issued a stern warning for his players ahead of the festive season. The Blues head coach has reminded his squad about their responsibilities ahead of the busy Christmas period and ordered them to avoid planning lavish parties over the coming fortnight. Several Premier League footballers have already been pulled up for breaching the COVID-19 pandemic regulations and the Christmas period is likely to draw an even greater spotlight on the players.

Frank Lampard confirms there will be no Premier League Christmas parties at Chelsea

In normal circumstances, Premier League squads would have been planning for grand parties over the Premier League festive period. However, the COVID-19 restrictions, this year, will put a stop to any shenanigans that could possibly take place over the Christmas holidays. In order to ensure that his squad avoids any unwanted, off-the-pitch attention during the Christmas period, Lampard has claimed that there will be no players' night outs for his Chelsea stars during the holidays. While speaking to reporters ahead of Chelsea's game against Everton on Sunday, he said, “I will possibly have those conversations with my players. I’d better read up on the tier system - there are certain factual things about tiers that a lot of us have doubts about."

"I know the basics and the players should do by now, and I will reiterate to them their responsibilities. I think the Christmas party thing of yesteryear is pretty much mellowed now anyway. Regardless players are so well followed on social media, etc, that some of the parties I might have been involved in back in the day certainly aren’t happening in the modern-day era."

Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley, on loan at Aston Villa, broke COVID-10 rules when he went out with team-mate Jack Grealish in London’s Mayfair last weekend. In October, Tammy Abraham apologised after being filmed at a surprise birthday party in his honour, alongside teammate Ben Chilwell. Lampard continued, "Responsibilities for players are big, as role models to the outside world, for their professional careers, to do the right thing particularly when they are playing so frequently over Christmas. They have to live differently to the rest of the public and focus. So, I will have those conversations.”

Chelsea are currently third in the Premier League standings, just two points behind Tottenham and Liverpool, who are joint-top with 24 points. The Blues are also on a nine-game unbeaten streak in the league and have a tough run of fixtures this month as they face Everton, Wolves, West Ham, Arsenal and Aston Villa before hosting Man City at the start of next year.

Image Credits - Chelsea Instagram