ATN Vs VAL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News Ahead Of Champions League Clash

Atalanta will host Valencia for their Champions League 2019-20 Round of 16 clash at the San Siro Stadium. Atalanta are currently on the fourth spot of the Serie A 2019-20 table and have managed to win 13 matches out of the 24 they've played. Gian Piero Gasperini's side are experiencing a decent run of form this season. They have managed to bag a total of 45 points and have a GD of 31. The hosts have won thrice in their last five games and lost once (Draw 1). Atalanta will enter the game with a win over Roma.

As for Valencia, they have not been enjoying a great run of form this season in LaLiga. Albert Celades' side are on the seventh spot of the LaLiga table and have a total of 38 points to their name. Valencia have won twice in their last five LaLiga games. Valencia drew their last match against Atletico Madrid.

The match is scheduled for Wednesday, February 19, 2020 (February 20, 2020, 1:30 AM IST) at the San Siro Stadium. Here's the ATN vs VAL Dream11 prediction and ATN vs VAL Dream11 team.

ATN vs VAL Dream11 Predictions

ATN vs VAL Dream11 Team News (Full Squads)

ATN vs VAL Dream11: Atalanta Full Squad

Jaume Doménech, Jasper Cillessen, Cristian Rivero, Thierry Correia, Jaume Costa, Eliaquim Mangala, Gabriel, Mouctar Diakhaby, José Gayà, Daniel Wass, Cristiano Piccini, Ezequiel Garay, Javi Jiménez, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Carlos Soler, Dani Parejo, Kang-In Lee, Francis Coquelin, Ferrán Torres, Maxi Gómez, Vicente Esquerdo, Pablo Gozalbez Gilabert, Gonçalo Guedes, Kevin Gameiro, Denis Cheryshev, Manuel Vallejo, Rodrigo, Rubén Sobrino

ATN vs VAL Dream11: Valencia Full Squad

Marco Sportiello, Khadime Ndiaye, Pierluigi Gollini, Rafael Tolói, Mattia Caldara, José Palomino, Lennart Czyborra, Robin Gosens, Remo Freuler, Timothy Castagne, Raoul Bellanova, Francesco Rossi, Hans Hateboer, Memeh Okoli, David Heidenreich, Bosko Schmid, Joao Schmidt, Adrien Tameze, Alejandro Gómez, Marten de Roon, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Berat Djimsiti, Jacopo Da Riva, Josip Ilicic, Mario Pasalic, Ebrima Colley, Aimone Cali, Duván Zapata, Luis Muriel, Roberto Piccoli, Amadou Traore, Duvan Zapata

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.