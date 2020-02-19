Solskjaer Jokingly ABUSED Ighalo After The Striker Missed Goal-scoring Chance On Debut

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United faced off against rivals Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Monday night and grabbed all three points in a result that moves them just three points off the Blues in fourth place. Manchester United grabbed three points thanks to two headed goals from Anthony Martial and captain Harry Maguire. The clash also saw Solskjaer hand new loan-signing Odion Ighalo his Manchester United debut in stoppage time.

Also Read: Paul Pogba's Agent Mino Raiola Clarifies Allegations Of Rift With Solskjaer And Man United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hands Odion Ighalo his dream Manchester United debut

The moment @IghaloJude became the 200th player to represent #MUFC in the #PL! 🤩



There's still time to win a United shirt signed by the man himself 👇 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 19, 2020

Also Read: Gary Neville Angrily Calls Mino Raiola 'leech' As War Of Words Over Paul Pogba Intensifies

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer calls Ighalo B****** after the striker missed a goal-scoring chance vs Chelsea

Former Watford striker Odion Ighalo was subbed on in stoppage time for Anthony Martial for a brief debut against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Despite being on the pitch for hardly a minute, Ighalo had a chance to score which he fluffed, which drew a reaction from manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. According to The Athletic, Man United boss turned to his dugout smiling and jokingly said ‘B******’, a response of a former striker who knows the feeling of missing an opportunity to score. However, Solskjaer would be pleased with what Ighalo did in his 4-minute spell on the pitch against Chelsea and would hope that the Nigerian striker can help the Old Trafford outfit push for a place in the Champions League next season.

Also Read: Paul Pogba Meets Indian Comedian Just Sul In Dubai, Performs Comical Dab

Solskajer could make Odion Ighalo's move permanent

Odion Ighalo signed for Manchester United on loan from Chinese Super League outfit Shanghai Shenhua in January. The Nigerian striker, who played for Watford in the Premier League before moving to China, is a boyhood Manchester United fan and would hope to make his move permanent with his consistent performances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side this season. United moved for Odion Ighalo as a quick backup option after their move for Bournemouth's Josh King failed to materialise. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would be pleased that all his new signings performed well against Chelsea and would hope that they churn out results on a consistent basis as United look to secure a Premier League Top 4 finish.

Also Read: Atalanta Vs Valencia Live Streaming Details, Team News And UCL Round Of 16 Preview