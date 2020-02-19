The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Manchester City Vs West Ham Live Streaming Details, Team News And Match Preview

Football News

Premier League: Manchester City are currently on the second spot of the Premier League 2019-20 points table with 16 wins in 25 games (Draws 3, Losses 6).

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Manchester City

Manchester City host West Ham United for their Matchday 26 clash in the Premier League (PL) 2019-20 season. Manchester City are currently on the second spot of the Premier League 2019-20 points table with just 16 wins in 25 games (Draws 3, Losses 6). The Manchester-based club have a total of 51 points to their name. Manchester City have won thrice in their last five games (Draws 1, Losses 1). The hosts have found the net 65 times this season and conceded 29 goals. They have a goal difference of 36.

West Ham United are placed on the 18th spot of the Premier League 2019-20 points table with just 6 wins in 25 games (Draws 6, Losses 13). They have a total of 24 points to their name. West Ham United have not won a single game in their last 5 games (Losses 3, Draws 2). They have found the net 30 times this season and conceded 43 goals. They have a negative goal difference of (-13). 

Also Read | Mikel Arteta Opens Up On Former Club Manchester City's UEFA Champions League Ban

Manchester City vs West Ham live streaming: When and where to watch?

  1. Competition: Premier League 2019-20
  2. Date and Time: Wednesday, February 19, 2020 (February 20, 1:00 AM)
  3. Venue: Etihad Stadium
  4. Where to Watch: Star Sports Network, Jio TV and Hotstar Premium

Also Read | Man City Ban: Pep Guardiola Won't Leave Man City Even If They Get Demoted To League Two

Manchester City vs West Ham: What the managers have to say

David Moyes' pre-match presser

Also Read | Neymar Will Have To Forget Birthday Parties In Brazil If He Returns: Former Barca VP

Manchester City vs West Ham: Full Squad

Manchester City full squad

Claudio Bravo, Ederson, Alpha Dionkou, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Kyle Walker, Danilo, John Stones, Angeliño, Aymeric Laporte, Eliaquim Mangala, Benjamin Mendy, Nicolás Otamendi, Tosin Adarabioyo, Tommy Doyle, Ben Knight, Raheem Sterling, Ilkay Gündogan, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Leroy Sané, Bernardo Silva, David Silva, Fernandinho, Phil Foden, Felix Nmecha, Iker Pozo, Luke Bolton, Aleix García, Claudio Gomes, Adrian Bernabe, Ian Poveda-Ocampo, Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Agüero, Riyad Mahrez, Daniel Grimshaw, Garcia Erick, Nabili Touaizi

Also Read | Toni Kroos Has Been Consistently Scoring Against Celta Vigo For The Last Five Years

West Ham full squad

Roberto, David Martin, Lukasz Fabianski, Winston Reid, Aaron Cresswell, Fabián Balbuena, Pablo Zabaleta, Angelo Ogbonna, Issa Diop, Arthur Masuaku, Pablo Fornals, Felipe Anderson, Manuel Lanzini, Carlos Sánchez, Mark Noble, Jack Wilshere, Andriy Yarmolenko, Ryan Fredericks, Michail Antonio, Xande Silva, Josh Cullen, Nathan Holland, Declan Rice, Grady Diangana, Joe Powell, Conor Coventry, Robert Snodgrass, Javier Hernández, Ben Johnson

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CONGRESS: IS TRUMP LORD RAM?
MAJOR DEFENCE ACQUISITION APPROVED
KATIE HOPKINS LAUDS 'MODI & INDIA'
PHOTOGRAPHER CAPTURES DANCING BEARS
ANUSHKA & KATRINA'S RESEMBLING LOOK
KOHLI ON WORKLOAD