Galatasaray Manager Fatih Terim Officially Confirms Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Galatasaray manager Fatih Terim has tested positive for coronavirus, confirmed the manager in a statement. The world is reeling under fear from the threat of the coronavirus outbreak with the coronavirus Turkey situation being particularly critical. Several thousand have succumbed to the virus, while many more are currently struggling with the pandemic.

Coronavirus Turkey situation: Galatasaray manager Fatih Terim tests positive

Bugün yapılan test sonuçlarına göre Corona Virüs sonucum pozitif çıkmıştır. Hastanede emin ellerdeyim. Merak etmeyin. En kısa zamanda haberleşmek üzere.. — Fatih Terim (@fatihterim) March 23, 2020

Biz omuz omuza verince neleri başarmadık ki!



Seninleyiz hocam! Bir kez daha #BirlikteYeneceğiz! 💪 https://t.co/930i6Mgr0k — #BirlikteYeneceğiz! - G a l a t a s a r a y S K (@GalatasaraySK) March 23, 2020

Fatih Terim has managed the likes of Italian clubs like AC Milan and Fiorentina. The manager took to Twitter to provide an update on his health. His tweet when translated from Turkish to English, read as “According to the test results made today, my coronavirus result was positive. I'm in good hands at the hospital. Do not worry. About to communicate as soon as possible.”

Fatih Terim tests positive: Galatasaray lend support to manager amid escalating coronavirus Turkey situation

Galatasaray retweeted Fatih Terim’s tweet along with a message of solidarity confirming 'Fatih Terim tests positive for coronavirus' reports. The message read as, “What did we not achieve when we put it shoulder to shoulder! We are with you boss.” The club also confirmed that the club’s vice-president Abdurrahim Albayrak tested positive for coronavirus. The Turkish Super Lig has been under suspension since the past week. The league stands suspended indefinitely until further notice.

Fatih Terim tests positive: Coronavirus football situation worsens

Football as a whole has been affected widely due to the coronavirus outbreak. Coronavirus football impact could be ascertained from the fact that all major leagues have been suspended until April. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for coronavirus. Meanwhile, Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi also contracted the virus.

Fatih Terim tests positive: Serie A hit by coronavirus

Italy remains the worst affected European country by coronavirus. Serie A games have been suspended until April. Juventus stars Daniele Rugani, Blaise Matuidi and Paulo Dybala tested positive for the pandemic. Meanwhile, AC Milan confirmed that former star Paolo Maldini and his son Daniel also tested positive for coronavirus.

