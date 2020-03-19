Paul Pogba Dons Juventus Shirt During Training To Support Coronavirus-affected Matuidi

Paul Pogba has once again risked the wrath of Manchester United fans by posting a video of himself training in a Juventus shirt. The Frenchman had a dodgy relationship with the United supporters ever since he joined the club in 2016. With Pogba's future at Old Trafford shrouded as ever, the midfielder has enraged fans further by training in his former team's shirt.

Also Read | Paul Pogba Reflects On 'Black Mamba' Mentality Ahead Of Kobe Bryant Memorial

Paul Pogba transfer? Paul Pogba Juventus training video sparks rumours

However, Paul Pogba explained his decision to wear Juventus' shirt with the caption to his post. Pogba also had a message for all United fans in his post writing 'I know the cheeky ones will talk about the Juventus jersey. I'm just supporting my friends. That's all, nothing more.'

Also Read | Paul Pogba Juventus Move Over? Reportedly 'ready To Sign' New Manchester United Deal; Set To Step Up Recovery

Serie A coronavirus: Lindelof joins Pogba to support affected athletes

The video Pogba posted on social media also features his Manchester United teammate and Sweden international Victor Lindelof. Lindelof donned the Sampdoria shirt to voice his support for Albin Ekdal in the training footage.

Coach @PaulPogba at the PP Arena ⚡



Get well soon @EkdalAlbin. Stay safe everyone ❤ pic.twitter.com/hMoAdYibMO — Victor Lindelöf (@vlindelof) March 18, 2020

Serie A coronavirus: Blaise Matuidi coronavirus situation

Paul Pogba's teammate in the French national side, Blaise Matuidi tested positive for coronavirus. Along with the Juventus midfielder, Sampdoria star Albin Ekdal also tested positive for coronavirus. Daniele Rugani, Omar Colley, Antonio La Gumina, Manolo Gabbiadini, Morten Thorsby and Dusan Vlahovic are the others who are affected in the Serie A.

Also Read | Paul Pogba Juventus Move? To Extend Man United Contract After Club's Recent Impressive Form: Report

Paul Pogba transfer: Midfielder's United return dealt a blow

Meanwhile, Pogba's return to action with Manchester United received a major blow since all training activities have been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak. This season, the midfielder has struggled with an ankle injury, restricting him to just eight appearances in all competitions.

The midfielder stepped up his recovery recently and was due to join his teammates at Carrington. However, due to training being suspended, for the time being, the club issued self-training programmes for all its players.

Also Read | Paul Pogba Juventus? Putting In The Hard Yards Ahead Of Return From Injury For Manchester United