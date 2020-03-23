Juventus Star Cristiano Ronaldo Helps Kids Sanitise, Wins Hearts On Social Media: Watch

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has been teaching his kids to sanitise themselves, while the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has been in self-quarantine in Portugal. Serie A suspended all fixtures until April after the number of coronavirus cases went on increasing. Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Juventus permitted Ronaldo to leave for his hometown of Madeira in Portugal.
Cristiano Ronaldo teaching his kids to stay safe 🧼🙏— 433 (@433) March 21, 2020
🎥 @Cristiano pic.twitter.com/oos3uUaTLe
In a video posted on the Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram page, the Portuguese international is seen with three of his kids Eva, Mateo and Alana sitting on separate chairs, signifying social distancing. The 35-year-old then takes a sanitizer and drops it on his kids’ hands, teaching them to sanitise their hands. Ronaldo then goes on to applaud the three as they follow their father’s advice.
For information: https://t.co/rbDpMTcs6s pic.twitter.com/jWzDZX0GJK— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) March 13, 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo appealed to the world to follow the guidelines set out by the World Health Organisation (WHO). He expressed his solidarity towards the infected people, particularly mentioning his Juventus teammate Daniele Rugani, who tested positive for coronavirus. Later it was revealed that two other Juventus stars - Blaise Matuidi and Paulo Dybala tested positive for coronavirus.
Fearing an outbreak in Italy, Cristiano Ronaldo left Italy for his hometown, Madeira. The Portuguese international has bought an island in the Pacific ocean. He is believed to be quarantining himself along with his family.
