Juventus Star Cristiano Ronaldo Helps Kids Sanitise, Wins Hearts On Social Media: Watch

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has been teaching his kids to sanitise themselves, while the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has been in self-quarantine in Portugal. Serie A suspended all fixtures until April after the number of coronavirus cases went on increasing. Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Juventus permitted Ronaldo to leave for his hometown of Madeira in Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram video with kids goes viral

Cristiano Ronaldo teaching his kids to stay safe 🧼🙏



🎥 @Cristiano pic.twitter.com/oos3uUaTLe — 433 (@433) March 21, 2020

In a video posted on the Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram page, the Portuguese international is seen with three of his kids Eva, Mateo and Alana sitting on separate chairs, signifying social distancing. The 35-year-old then takes a sanitizer and drops it on his kids’ hands, teaching them to sanitise their hands. Ronaldo then goes on to applaud the three as they follow their father’s advice.

Fans react to Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram video

The one in the middle just lost. 🤣😂🤣😂 They already different at that age. — Ditto_Fido (@SladeSlayed) March 22, 2020

Middle kid is very slow

Eva is so Shy like me 😃😄

Every family got one like this — Mehedi Hasan Shawon (@SportsBoyShawn) March 22, 2020

A legend on and off the field. — Savage Archee (@archeekemp) March 21, 2020

Eva has an attitude 😂😂😂😂 — 👑🇬🇭ReiGn🇨🇦👑 (@10_ova_10) March 21, 2020

Kid in the middle 😊 — oscarfigure™ (@OscarFigure) March 21, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo coronavirus message

Cristiano Ronaldo appealed to the world to follow the guidelines set out by the World Health Organisation (WHO). He expressed his solidarity towards the infected people, particularly mentioning his Juventus teammate Daniele Rugani, who tested positive for coronavirus. Later it was revealed that two other Juventus stars - Blaise Matuidi and Paulo Dybala tested positive for coronavirus.

Cristiano Ronaldo coronavirus update

Fearing an outbreak in Italy, Cristiano Ronaldo left Italy for his hometown, Madeira. The Portuguese international has bought an island in the Pacific ocean. He is believed to be quarantining himself along with his family.

