Juventus Star Cristiano Ronaldo Helps Kids Sanitise, Wins Hearts On Social Media: Watch

Football News

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo shared a video on Instagram in which he is seen teaching his three kids to sanitise themselves amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has been teaching his kids to sanitise themselves, while the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has been in self-quarantine in Portugal. Serie A suspended all fixtures until April after the number of coronavirus cases went on increasing. Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Juventus permitted Ronaldo to leave for his hometown of Madeira in Portugal.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo's mother discharged from hospital after suffering stroke few weeks ago

Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram video with kids goes viral

In a video posted on the Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram page, the Portuguese international is seen with three of his kids Eva, Mateo and Alana sitting on separate chairs, signifying social distancing. The 35-year-old then takes a sanitizer and drops it on his kids’ hands, teaching them to sanitise their hands. Ronaldo then goes on to applaud the three as they follow their father’s advice.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo set to lose staggering £8.4m as Juventus plan 30% wage cut: Report

Fans react to Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram video

Cristiano Ronaldo coronavirus message

Cristiano Ronaldo appealed to the world to follow the guidelines set out by the World Health Organisation (WHO). He expressed his solidarity towards the infected people, particularly mentioning his Juventus teammate Daniele Rugani, who tested positive for coronavirus. Later it was revealed that two other Juventus stars - Blaise Matuidi and Paulo Dybala tested positive for coronavirus.

Also Read | Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and other football stars who are training at home

Cristiano Ronaldo coronavirus update

Fearing an outbreak in Italy, Cristiano Ronaldo left Italy for his hometown, Madeira. The Portuguese international has bought an island in the Pacific ocean. He is believed to be quarantining himself along with his family.

Also Read | Sunil Chhetri confident about beating Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi at carrom

