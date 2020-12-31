OSA Vs ALA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, La Liga Match Prediction

Osasuna square off against Alaves at El Sadar Stadium for the final game of LaLiga in 2020. The fixture will be played on Thursday, December 31 at 8:45 PM IST. Here's a look at our OSA vs ALA Dream11 prediction, OSA vs ALA Dream11 team and the probable OSA vs ALA playing 11.

OSA vs ALA live: OSA vs ALA Dream11 prediction and preview

Osasuna are on an eight-game winless streak and are in the danger zone. The team will look to get on to winnings ways as they stare right into relegation. Their opponents, on the other hand, sit 13th in the table but need to continue their good form to avoid slipping into the danger zone. Both sides will look to recharge their batteries and end the year on a positive. Based on the recent run of form our OSA vs ALA match prediction says that both teams will share the spoils.

Also Read | Goa Pip Hyderabad 2-1, End Year On A High

OSA vs ALA live: Osasuna vs Alaves Head-to-Head

Osasuna have won all of the last three meetings between the teams. The last time the two sides met at El Sadar the game ended Osasuna 4-2 Alaves.

Also Read | Athletic Club Vs Real Sociedad Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, LaLiga Live

OSA vs ALA Dream11 prediction: Probable OSA vs ALA playing 11

Osasuna probable 11 - Ruben Martinez, Facungo Roncaglia, David Garcia, Aridane Hernandez, Juan Cruz, Roberto Torres, Jon Moncayola, Darko Brasanac, Ruben Garcia, Jonathan Calleri, Ante Budimir

Alaves probable 11 - Fernando Pacheco, Ximo Navarro, Victor Laguardia, Florian Lejeune, Adrian Marin, Edgar Mendez, Tomas Pina, Manu Garcia, Luis Rioja, Deyverson, Joselu

OSA vs ALA live: Top picks for OSA vs ALA Dream11 team

OSA vs ALA live: Osasuna top picks

Ruben Garcia

Ante Budimir

OSA vs ALA live: Alaves top picks

Joselu

Edgar Mendez

Also Read | CCM vs NJ live: CCM vs NJ Dream11 prediction and preview

OSA vs ALA Dream11 prediction: OSA vs ALA Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Fernando Pacheco

Defenders - Florian Lejeune, Ximo Navarro, David Garcia, Aridane Hernandez

Midfielders - Manu Garcia, Edgar Mendez, Ruben Garcia (VC), Roberto Torres

Forwards - Joselu (C), Ante Budimir

Also Read | ATH Vs RS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, La Liga Match Preview

Note: The above OSA vs ALA Dream11 prediction, OSA vs ALA Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The OSA vs ALA Dream11 team and OSA vs ALA Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Alaves Twitter