Zlatan Ibrahimovic Drops Down Into Freezing Winter Snow In Swimming Trunks; Watch

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has drawn attention to his participation in the Sanremo festival by diving into the freezing winter snow in swimming trunks. Earlier, Amadeus, a tech company dealing with global travel and tourism had made an official announcement stating that Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be a regular guest during the next edition of the Sanremo Festival which will be held in March in the coming year.

The Sanremo Festival is an event which celebrates music and will take place at the Ariston Theater from Tuesday, March 2 to Saturday, March 6. The player took to social media to promote his appearance, labelling it " Sanremo... enjoying the snow".

Zlatan Ibrahimovic walked out of his house wearing just his swimming trunks, stood tall with arms outstretched and let himself drop back into the heavy snow.

Zanremo ci siamo "...perché sanremo e' Zanremo..." pic.twitter.com/3x1tMjFs5A — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) December 30, 2020

Zlatan Ibrahimovic record

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is one among the best strikers in recent times. The player has plied his trade across several European leagues and in the Major League Soccer (USA) and stood tall and delivered everywhere he went. The Swedish international has played for Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, and Manchester United in the Champions League making him the only player to have represented seven different clubs in the UEFA's elite competition.

The striker is also the only player to have scored on his debut in the Premier League, the Serie A, La Liga, the Ligue 1 and the Champions League.

AC Milan fixtures 2020/21 (Jan & Feb)

January 2021

Sunday, 3rd January - Benevento vs AC Milan

Wednesday, 6th January - AC Milan vs Juventus

Saturday, 9th January - AC Milan vs Torino

Tuesday, 12th January (Coppa Italia) - AC Milan vs Torino

Monday, 18th January - Cagliari vs AC Milan

Saturday, 23rd January - AC Milan vs Atalanta

Saturday, 30th January - Bologna vs AC Milan

February 2021

Friday, 5th February - AC Milan vs Crotone

Saturday, 13th February - Spezia vs AC Milan

Thursday, 18th February (Europa League) - Crvena Zvezda vs AC Milan

Sunday, 21st February - AC Milan vs Inter Milan

Thursday, 25th February (Europa League) - AC Milan vs Crvena Zvezda

Sunday, 28th February - Roma vs AC Milan

Image : Zlatan Ibrahimovic Twitter (Frame shot)