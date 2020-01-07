Gareth Bale Not 'focused On Football' According To Former Real Madrid Coach Fabio Capello

Gareth Bale appears to be in limbo with Real Madrid this season. The 30-year-old Welsh star is believed to be out of favour with manager Zinedine Zidane and so far he has also failed to secure a move away from the Spanish capital. Former Real Madrid coach Fabio Capello gave his thoughts on Bale's situation this season.

Fabio Capello took charge at Real Madrid for two different spells, the last one being in 2006-07. Speaking to Daily Mail, Capello stated that he thinks Gareth Bale seems to be a distracted player. Capello admires Bale's abilities when it comes to the game but added that football is no longer a priority in life for Gareth Bale. According to Capello, the Welshman is not focused on the game anymore which has impacted his performances this season.

"My impression that football is no longer a priority in life. Bale seems to me a distracted player" - Fabio Capello

Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale will not travel with the team to participate in Super Cup due to injury. [@AranchaMOBILE] — Real Madrid Info (@RMadridInfo) January 6, 2020

Gareth Bale is having another frustrating season with Real Madrid. He has featured in only 12 games in LaLiga this season scoring only twice. He was linked with a move to China last summer but the move fell down. Reports suggest that China's wage reforms have hampered Gareth Bale's potential move. While he continues to be linked with a return to the Premier League with the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur rumoured to be interested, his wages at Real Madrid continue to make things difficult for the 30-year-old. Latest reports suggest Real Madrid could use Gareth Bale as the makeweight to sign Paul Pogba while David Beckham's Inter Miami are also linked.

Fabio Capello speaks out on Real Madrid vs Manchester City tie

Fabio Capello also touched upon his thoughts on Real Madrid's upcoming UEFA Champions League game against Manchester City. Capello believes it will be a close encounter between the two top sides. Capello revealed that Manchester City were his favourites to lift the Premier League title again this season and is still baffled how the season has turned out for Pep Guardiola and his men.

