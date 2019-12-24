Gareth Bale Receives Ryan Giggs' Support After Heavy Criticism From Real Madrid Fans

Former Manchester United star and Wales manager Ryan Giggs has spoken about his countryman and Real Madrid star Gareth Bale. The Welsh winger has been a subject of extreme criticism at the Bernabeu due to his acts against the club. However, Giggs feels that Bale will easily overcome the criticism from Real Madrid fans.

Big win! Back to Cardiff and on to Tuesday! 👊🏼🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 #TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/JX6gxlWTj3 — Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) November 16, 2019

Ryan Giggs backed Gareth Bale

Ryan Giggs spoke to Sky Sports and stated that Gareth Bale loved the game and loved winning and scoring goals. He also commented on the fans’ criticism. He advised Bale to ignore everything and work better on the field. He lauded his countryman and insisted that Bale plays for one of the biggest clubs in the world (having won four Champions League trophies). He further insisted that the Welsh winger had won everything, so he could handle criticism easily.

Ryan Giggs hopes to see Wales play the FIFA World Cup

Ryan Giggs was also hopeful for Wales' national team after they qualified for Euro 2020 a few months back. He asserted that people labelled him as the worst manager just six months back. However, people looked at him differently now. On his objective with the national team, Giggs stated that he wanted to manage Wales to secure a spot for them at the Euros. However, his ultimate aim was to see his country play the World Cup. The last time Wales participated in a World Cup was way back in 1958. Hence, he wanted to see his team play the World Cup.

Gareth Bale had earlier spoken about his criticism at Real Madrid

While speaking to BT Sport, Gareth Bale had also commented on the criticism he was receiving at the club. He commented that the first time he was jeered at, he did not know how to deal with it. However, he confessed that once he got used to the jeers, he developed the thick skin required to deal with it. Bale further added that he just shrugged off the fans’ jeers in a respectable way. He also said that Real Madrid was the best club in the world and it was expected that fans will whistle if a player underperforms. On his stay at the Bernabeu, Bale had stated that he will keep working hard.

