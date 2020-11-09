Gareth Bale Injury: Spurs Attacker Spotted Icing His Right Ankle After Win Over Baggies

Tottenham earned a hard-fought 1-0 win over West Brom on Sunday but were still left concerned over Gareth Bale's ankle injury. The 31-year-old winger made his first Premier League start for the club since rejoining Spurs from Real Madrid on a loan deal in the summer and was replaced by Lucas Moura in the 78th minute. After the game, Bale was spotted with an ice pack on his right ankle with medics treating the star forward, who watched the end of the game from the bench.

Tottenham vs West Brom: Gareth Bale ankle injury sparks concerns for Spurs, Wales

For the majority of the game at The Hawthorns, Spurs were dominating and tried their best to break down a stubborn West Brom defence. The visitors had to wait until the 88th minute to take the lead when Harry Kane headed in his 150th Premier League goal to eventually seal all three points for Jose Mourinho's side and move them up to second in the Premier League standings. However, towards the end of the game, video footage captured Gareth Bale on the bench with an ice pack wrapped around his right ankle.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Tottenham Hotspur attacker Gareth Bale with an ice pack on his right ankle, after coming off during Tottenham Hotspur’s 1-0 win at West Bromwich Albion.



😳The procedure is designed to treat swelling, but extent of the injury remains unclear at this stage.#THFC #COYS #WBATOT pic.twitter.com/FaFCviMW8A — Last Word On Spurs🎙 (@LastWordOnSpurs) November 8, 2020

Bale was subbed off in the 78th minute after a relatively poor display on his first Premier League start of the season and looked to be in some pain while the medics were applying a bandage around his ankle. The procedure of using an ice pack is to generally reduce swelling on an injury but Spurs have not confirmed any injury for Bale as of yet, nor have they given a timescale on how long the Welshman might be sidelined.

It's still unclear if Bale was being treated by the physios as a mere precaution and whether he will be fit to play for Wales against the USA on Thursday.

Jose Mourinho on Bale playing for Wales under Arsenal coach Albert Stuivenberg: “The fact one of the coaches is an Arsenal coach does not make me very comfortable. National team matches should have coaches that work exclusively for them, not coaches who work for other clubs.” pic.twitter.com/kbwsLGYpF6 — afcstuff (@afcstuff) November 6, 2020

Gareth Bale injury: Jose Mourinho disappointed over Arsenal's assistant coach overseeing Bale's injury at Wales

While speaking to reporters after the 1-0 win over West Brom, Jose Mourinho explained that he was "unhappy" that Arsenal assistant coach Albert Stuivenberg would be monitoring Bale's situation at Wales in the absence of Ryan Giggs. “Honestly, it makes me very uncomfortable," said the Portuguese.

More so, Bale had to wait a while before making his first Tottenham appearance this season due to a knee injury. Wales and Tottenham will be eager to know the extent of damage done on Bale's ankle soon. Wales will face the USA on Thursday in an international friendly and then play their UEFA Nations League games against the Republic of Ireland and Finland.

Image Credits - Tottenham Hotspur Instagram