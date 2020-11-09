Alexander-Arnold Injury Update: Liverpool Defender To MISS International Games In November

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has handed Jurgen Klopp another defensive injury headache following 1-1 draw against Man City at the Etihad on Sunday. The 22-year-old defender went down clutching his calves in the second half and was replaced by James Milner. Although the Reds are still waiting to discover the extent of the injury sustained by Alexander-Arnold, manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that the right-back will miss the forthcoming international games for England in November.

Trent Alexander-Arnold calf injury: Right-back needed to be replaced in the second half against Man City

It was just after the hour mark that Alexander-Arnold seemed to have picked up a calf injury as the young defender went down without a challenge. Replays showed that the Liverpool star might have pulled a muscle in his calf while running back to defend an attack by Man City, leaving Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool staff worried. Trent's concerned teammates soon gathered around him before the medical staff were called onto the field of play.

The medics were then seen informing Klopp that Alexander-Arnold was in no condition to continue playing the remainder of the game. Veteran English midfielder James Milner, who made his 750th competitive appearance and his 550th in the Premier League, replaced Trent at right back in the 63rd minute as Liverpool managed to fend off Man City for the remainder of the game. Alexander-Arnold has already got three assists in all competitions for Liverpool this campaign as recorded the most assists (14) for Liverpool last season.

We are waiting to discover the extent of the injury sustained by @TrentAA today, but Jürgen Klopp confirmed he will miss the forthcoming @England internationals. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 8, 2020

Jurgen Klopp provides Trent Alexander-Arnold injury update following the draw against Man City

Following the game, Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp revealed that Alexander-Arnold will play no part in England’s upcoming fixtures during the international break. The German said, "He (Trent) will be out for England duty this month. We don't know the problem but he will have a scan tomorrow and then we will see." England will face the Republic of Ireland on Thursday before their UEFA Nations League games against Iceland and Belgium, but Alexander-Arnold is expected to play no part for the Three Lions in any of those fixtures.

Alexander-Arnold becomes the latest member of the Liverpool backline to pick up an injury, with centre-back Virgil van Dijk already ruled out for the rest of the season with knee ligament damage. Meanwhile, stand-in defender Fabinho is also on the sidelines with a hamstring problem he picked up during the Champions League win against Midtjylland last month. However, Liverpool were glad to have centre-back Joel Matip return to action and play the full 90 minutes against City.

Liverpool vs Man City highlights

Liverpool started the game at the Etihad on the front foot and took the lead through Mo Salah's penalty in the 13th minute after Sadio Mane was brought down in the box. City, however, equalised just after the half-hour mark through Gabriel Jesus. The hosts then had a great chance to take the lead just before half-time after being awarded a controversial penalty but Kevin De Bruyne missed the spot.

