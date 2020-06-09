Gareth Bale, Not Cristiano Ronaldo Was The Best Real Madrid Athlete, Says Ex-club Doctor

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has been dealing with a turbulent turn of events at the Santiago Bernabeu over the past couple of years, particularly due to his injury issues. There was hope that the former Spurs winger would step up and be the ideal replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo after the club's all-time top goalscorer departed for Juventus in 2018. However, Bale failed to live up to the hype. Despite his numerous setbacks, one of Real Madrid's former doctors has claimed that Bale is a better athlete than Ronaldo.

Gareth Bale is a better athlete than Cristiano Ronaldo: Former Real Madrid doctor

Former Real Madrid doctor Jesus Olmo claimed that Gareth Bale is a better athlete than Cristiano Ronaldo, and possibly the best athlete he has ever seen. While speaking to Ideal, Olmo claimed that Bale is a natural athlete who has the capability to excel in almost every sport he tries his hand at. The former Real Madrid doctor claimed that the 30-year-old has unusual genetics, supported by athletic and technical ability.

Gareth Bale is the fastest and the fittest among Real Madrid players

A while ago, Spanish show El Chiringuito corroborated the claims now being made by Olmo. The sports show revealed that Gareth Bale arrived as the fastest and the fittest player among the entire Real Madrid squad. The report also said that captain Sergio Ramos is in the best physical condition in his past six years at Real Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo stats for Real Madrid

Despite Olmo's claims, Cristiano Ronaldo's impact at the Bernabeu made even rival fans stand up and applaud the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. The Portuguese winger spent nine seasons in Madrid and scored 450 goals for Real Madrid. He won four Champions League titles as well as two LaLiga titles with Los Blancos, while also bagging four Ballon d'Or awards during his decorated stint.

Gareth Bale transfer update

Gareth Bale's contract with Real Madrid expires in 2022. However, the Welshman has been linked with a move away from the club since the previous season after falling out of favour with Zinedine Zidane. There have been rumours of a possible move to Major League Soccer (MLS) or the Chinese Super League (CSL). However, his hefty salary at Real Madrid has proved to be a deterrent to the Bale transfer.

Image courtesy: AP