Cristiano Ronaldo Emerges Faster At 35, Juventus Star Uses New Rugby Studs In Training

As the Serie A return edges closer, Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is preparing for the resumption of football on the training ground. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has reportedly begun using rugby studs to improve his sprint speed during the games. Ronaldo, despite, being 35, is reported to have excelled in speed and is faster than he has ever been in his professional career.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo was like Michael Jordan since the age of 17 according former teammate

Cristiano Ronaldo training: Juventus ace uses rugby boots to achieve top speed

According to Italian sports publication Tuttosport, Cristiano Ronaldo has replaced his old boots with rugby studs. The report cites the significance of larger studs having a better grip on the field as the main reason for the change in his boots. Rugby boots usually have eight studs rather than six and are bigger to help footballers with better grip and stability in rucks and scrums.

The report also suggests that Cristiano Ronaldo has switched to using rubber studs rather than those made of metal. These boots boost speed and help in moving in various directions quickly across the field. Montpellier forward Andy Delort is reported to have used similar boots that have helped him reach the record of notching the highest speed in Ligue 1 this season - clocking in at 36.8 kph.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo's daughter adorably says 'No chocolate, Papa will get angry'

Cristiano Ronaldo training: Juve superstar's diet plan

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned in great shape to Juventus training, which is largely due to his work ethic and strict diet. Sun Sport earlier revealed that the Portuguese superstar eats up to six meals a day, most of which comprises of swordfish and tuna.

According to a report by Forbes, Cristiano Ronaldo became the first football star in the world to become a billionaire. The Juventus ace earned close to €97 million ($107 million) last year. He was followed by his arch-rival and Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi. The Argentina skipper pocketed €93 million ($103 million) during the same period.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo was brought to tears by Mourinho at Real Madrid, reveals Luka Modric

Cristiano Ronaldo training: Juventus to play Bologna on June 23

Cristiano Ronaldo has seemingly been preparing well for the Serie A return on June 20. Torino will play Parma in the first game of the league after a span of three months. Juventus, meanwhile, will play Bologna on June 23. The defending Serie A champions lead the points table with 63 points to their credit, followed by Lazio at 62 points.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo training: Superstar turns up FOUR hours before rest of the Juventus squad

Image courtesy: Juventus Twitter handle