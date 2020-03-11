Gareth Bale Is Bad Luck, I Wouldn't Play Him: Sir Alex Ferguson's Advice To Harry Redknapp

Former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp revealed that former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson once advised him to drop Gareth Bale from his line-up, calling him ‘bad luck.’ However, Redknapp did not pay heed to the advice and played Gareth Bale further up the pitch which resulted in impressive results. The change in position saw Gareth Bale excel and secure a then world-record move to Real Madrid.

Harry Redknapp: Change in positions helped Modric and Gareth Bale

Speaking onSky Sports News’ Transfer Talk podcast, former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp spoke about his time at White Hart Lane and his two stars Luka Modric and Gareth Bale. Modric and Bale both pursued big-money transfers to Real Madrid in the future and are still part of the famed Los Blancos side. Redknapp revealed how a change in both Bale’s and Modric’s positions helped them play their best football.

Sir Alex Ferguson termed Gareth Bale as 'bad luck' says former Tottenham boss

Harry Redknapp said that he trusted Gareth Bale’s ability despite Sir Alex Ferguson’s advice. Bale had gone 24 games without a win which made a superstitious Sir Alex Ferguson advise Redknapp to drop the Welsh star. The former Manchester United boss said that he wouldn’t play Bale and called him bad luck. However, Redknapp had faith in Bale’s ability and told Sir Alex Ferguson that he'd be a top player.

If Gareth Bale played left-back, he'd be the best in the world: Harry Redknapp

Harry Redknapp believes that had Gareth Bale played left-back, he would have been the best left-back in the world. However, Tottenham needed the Welsh star further forward as future Ballon D’Or winner Luka Modric was putting a shift on the left-wing. With Gareth Bale on the left, Redknapp used Modric centrally and the duo impressed which later helped in realising expensive transfers to Real Madrid. Modric moved to Real Madrid in the summer of 2012 for a reported £30 million while Bale moved a season later for £85 million.

