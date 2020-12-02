Gareth Bale To Add New Floor To £4m Worth Mansion With Custom Golf Course Already In It

Following a struggling few seasons with defending LaLiga champions Real Madrid, winger Gareth Bale was ultimately loaned to his former club Tottenham Hotspur for a season. And the Wales international appears to be enjoying his time in North London. Bale has been residing in a mansion worth £4 million, which also includes a golf course, a sport which has created trouble for him at Real Madrid. He now looks to add another floor to his plush mansion.

Gareth Bale mansion to witness extension work

According to a report by Mail, Bale looks to add an extension to his plush mansion, hinting at his plan to stay in North London for long. Interestingly, Jose Mourinho has reportedly hinted at the club's desire to seal a permanent switch following the conclusion of the loan deal. The extension work will see the Glamorgan converted farmhouse glitter with a new en-suite bedroom, a sixth in the Gareth Bale mansion.

Besides, the mansion will also include a study centre, an extension to the balcony as well as a personalised dressing room. But, the report claims the Welshman hasn't received the permission from the city council as yet, and it will take at least a month more to receive the greenlight.

Gareth Bale golf course work carried out in 2017

This isn't however the first time that his mansion has witnessed extension work. Back in 2017, the 31-year-old splashed money to add three replica golf holes in his back garden. Speaking back then, Bale had reportedly claimed he had a huge piece of land and he wanted to work out something on it.

He hence decided to fulfil his wishes of a dream house and planned to build a mini-golf course in the house. He insists the mansion and the extension works were beyond his imagination and he feels privileged to have chosen Southwest Greens to reside.

Gareth Bale net worth estimated at $145m

Harry Kane was the highest-earning player at Tottenham until the Welshman's loan move was agreed upon by the two clubs. Gareth Bale weekly wages, estimated at £600,000-a-week, with some reports suggest that the two clubs share the wage bill. Interestingly, the Gareth Bale net worth is estimated at a mammoth $145 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, despite his struggling relationship with Los Blancos.

Note: The Gareth Bale net worth figure is sourced from the abovementioned website. This website does not guarantee a 100 per cent accuracy in these figures.

Image courtesy: Gareth Bale Instagram