Gareth Bale Explains How He Deals With Jeers From Real Madrid Fans

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has been a part of multiple controversies recently. Bale has often been linked with a move away from Real Madrid courtesy of his not-so-good relationship with manager Zinedine Zidane. The player has now opened up about his relationship with the club’s fans.

Gareth Bale found it difficult to deal with fans' jeers

While speaking to BT Sport, Gareth Bale commented that the first time he was jeered at, he did not know how to deal with it. However, he confessed that once he got used to the jeers, he developed the thick skin required to deal with it. Bale further added that he just shrugged off the fans’ jeers in a respectable way. He also said that Real Madrid is the best club in the world and it is expected that fans will whistle if a player underperforms. On his stay at the Bernabeu, Bale stated that he will keep working hard.

Gareth Bale was whistled at during Real Madrid vs PSG

The player was heavily criticised after his 'flag controversy'. He had mocked Real Madrid after Wales qualified for Euro 2020. Another controversy had recently sprung up surrounding the Welshman, putting in doubt his relationship with the club. When Gareth Bale returned to the Bernabeu to play against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), he was heavily booed and jeered at by the club’s fans.

Look at Gareth Bale’s reaction as he heard the Bernabéu crowd boo’s him !



Mentality of this man is something else 😄🔥#GarethBale #RealMadrid #WalesGolfMadrid pic.twitter.com/HobTI12Ip3 — Los Blancos Stan ⚡️🏳️ (@LosBlancoStan) December 2, 2019

However, Bale appeared to be completely unfazed by the jeers. He was introduced in the game as a substitute and reacted in a funny way to the jeers from the fans. The player has clearly expressed his thoughts on the matter and looks to give his best for the club as long as he is with the Los Blancos.

