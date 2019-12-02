LaLiga Highlights, Review As Barcelona, Real Madrid Continue Winning Run On Matchday 15

With the Premier League offering such a dramatic finish to Matchday 14, it is evident that LaLiga wasn't one to be left behind. It was a case of so-near-yet-so-far for Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid, as one moment of absolute brilliance from Barcelona's Lionel Messi condemned them to defeat in the dying minutes on Sunday night. The win at the Wanda Metropolitano means that Barcelona return to the top of the LaLiga table after Real Madrid took their place before the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona game.

LaLiga review: Barcelona, Real Madrid continue winning run on Matchday 15

Two sides with a game in hand and two sides looking to one-up each other, Real Madrid and Barcelona both registered wins on LaLiga Matchday 15. Real Madrid secured a nervy 2-1 win over Deportivo Alaves, courtesy of a typical Sergio Ramos display. The win saw Real Madrid temporarily reach the summit of the LaLiga table. Meanwhile, after Real Madrid's win, Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid did their best to stifle Lionel Messi and co. at the Wanda Metropolitano. However, the Atletico Madrid manager learned that even with the likes of Jan Oblak in goal, it is nigh impossible to keep Lionel Messi at bay on his day.

With the game seemingly headed towards a thrilling, albeit goalless draw, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez decided to take it upon themselves to conjure up a moment of magic. Lionel Messi swapped passes with Suarez and bent a shot past Jan Oblak who is, incidentally, one of the best goalkeepers in the league. The loss at the Wanda Metropolitano means two things - Lionel Messi has now scored his 30th career goal against Atletico Madrid, and Diego Simeone has continued his miserable run of never having registered a win against Barcelona in LaLiga.

LaLiga points table update

Barcelona continues its run at the top of the LaLiga points table for yet another week, with Real Madrid level on points in second, just behind on goal difference. Sevilla are currently one point behind the league leaders. However, both Barcelona and Real Madrid have a game in hand over the rest of the league. On 26 points, Real Sociedad wrap up the top four spots, whereas Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid slip down to sixth after the defeat to Barcelona.

With Barcelona and Real Madrid going neck to neck in the league, it is difficult to pick out a clear winner, come to the end of the season. While both sides have not been firing on all cylinders in LaLiga this season, they have shown the ability to grind out wins when necessary. However, with the El Clasico around the corner, we could very well see one side open up a gap at the top of the table on December 19, when Barcelona play hosts to Real Madrid at Camp Nou.

