Real Madrid's Fourth Kit Of The Season Pays Homage To The Club's Rich Trophy-laden History

Real Madrid recently launched their FIFA-exclusive fourth kit of the season in association with Adidas. The idea of the kit is to glorify the club's rich history that's laden with trophies. It's a limited edition kit and is only available at Adidas' official website. Real Madrid are arguably the biggest club in the world of football. They have been dominating Spain and Europe since the time they came into existence. The Los Blancos managed to win four Champions League trophies in a span of five years. Their victory run included three back-to-back victories ('16, '17, '18) before Liverpool broke their streak in the 2018-19 season. Real Madrid are currently second in the LaLiga 2019-20 table. They are trailing only in terms of goal difference (Barcelona are first) and have already booked a place for themselves in the last 16 of the Champions League 2019-20.

Real Madrid's list of trophies

La Liga: 33

1931–32, 1932–33, 1953–54, 1954–55, 1956–57, 1957–58, 1960–61, 1961–62, 1962–63, 1963–64, 1964–65, 1966–67, 1967–68, 1968–69, 1971–72, 1974–75, 1975–76, 1977–78, 1978–79, 1979–80, 1985–86, 1986–87, 1987–88, 1988–89, 1989–90, 1994–95, 1996–97, 2000–01, 2002–03, 2006–07, 2007–08, 2011–12, 2016–17

Copa del Rey: 19

1905, 1906, 1907, 1908, 1917, 1934, 1936, 1946, 1947, 1961–62, 1969–70, 1973–74, 1974–75, 1979–80, 1981–82, 1988–89, 1992–93, 2010–11, 2013–14

Supercopa de España: 10

1988, 1989*, 1990, 1993, 1997, 2001, 2003, 2008, 2012, 2017

Copa Eva Duarte: 1

1947*

Copa de la Liga: 1

1984–85

European Cup / UEFA Champions League: 13

1955–56,* 1956–57, 1957–58, 1958–59, 1959–60, 1965–66, 1997–98, 1999–2000, 2001–02, 2013–14, 2015–16, 2016–17, 2017–18

UEFA Cup / UEFA Europa League: 2

1984–85, 1985–86

UEFA Super Cup: 4

2002, 2014, 2016, 2017

Real Madrid's FIFA-exclusive fourth kit has dropped ✨ pic.twitter.com/3bPqzbkGzf — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 2, 2019

