Gareth Bale Will NOT Return To Real Madrid After Loan Deal Ends, Insists Agent

Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur succeeded in securing a loan deal for Real Madrid outcast Gareth Bale amid interest from Manchester United. Although the deal lasts for a season only, the Wales international's agent Jonathan Barnett believes that the 31-year-old could well continue at north London beyond his current loan deal.

Also Read | Tottenham salary cap: Gareth Bale club's highest paid player over Harry Kane, Ndombele

Winger to continue at Spurs beyond loan deal: Bale agent

Bale returned to Tottenham seven years after joining Real Madrid for a then world-record transfer, estimated at £85 million. The Welsh winger helped Los Blancos in clinching four Champions League titles in five seasons, while also bagging two LaLiga titles during his seven-season stay. The superstar now looks to pair up with the likes of Harry Kane and Son-heung min.

With Bale's return to Spurs, his agent now believes that the player could well continue with the club after his loan deal ends. The claims were made by Barnett while speaking to TalkSPORT. The agent claims that there are many opportunities for the Spurs winger and it will be completely on him to continue with the club after the expiry of his loan deal.

Also Read | Gareth Bale back at 'special club' Tottenham to reignite career

Real Madrid lack respect for Welshman: Bale agent

His agent went on to laud him as arguably the greatest British footballer ever. Bale had other offers from bigger clubs than Spurs as well, but his previous relation with Tottenham compelled him to secure a return. Bale has had a sour relationship with Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane, the most important reason for his departure.

And Barnett believes that Bale's career at Real Madrid is practically over. He also shed light on his client's relationship with Zidane, saying that it was more of a clash of personalities in the dressing room. He also went on to lash out at Los Blancos, insisting that Bale did not get the respect for his massive contribution at the Bernabeu.

Also Read | Tottenham have signed 31 players, spent £483 MILLION since selling Gareth Bale in 2013

Bale loan deal: Spurs to pay complete wage

Although the winger was linked with a move away from the Spanish capital from the past couple of seasons, the Bale wages proved to be a deterrent. However, according to Spanish media publication Marca, Tottenham will pay the complete Bale wages as averse to earlier claims that the two clubs will share a proportion of the amount.

Also Read | Gareth Bale set to PLAY GOLF with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy ahead of Spurs return

Image courtesy: Tottenham Hotspur Twitter