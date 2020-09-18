Gareth Bale Set To PLAY GOLF With Tottenham Chairman Daniel Levy Ahead Of Spurs Return

Real Madrid outcast Gareth Bale is set to arrive in the UK on Friday in order to complete his loan move to Tottenham and the Welshman appears to have a booked in a round of golf with Spurs chairman, Daniel Levy and chief scout Steve Hitchin, ahead of the deal. A leaked image on social media suggested that Gareth Bale will be playing golf with Levy and Hitchin at the Hadley Wood Golf Club in north London on Friday to celebrate his return to the club. However, there have been questions raised over the validity of the image with some believing that it could be photoshopped.

Gareth Bale transfer latest: Bale's golf meeting with Daniel Levy and Steve Hitchin

Multiple reports have linked Gareth Bale to Spurs and Sportsmail has claimed that the winger is currently in Madrid for the final medical tests and is due to travel to north London in the next 24 hours. However, upon arrival in England, Bale is reportedly scheduled for a link -p with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy and the club's chief scout, Steve Hitchin, at a golf course for a session at "tee time". A leaked image on social media led fans to believe that Bale will meet with the duo at the Hadley Wood course, which is close to Tottenham's Enfield training camp.

Gareth Bale’s booked in for a game of golf at my mate’s golf club tomorrow



You couldn’t write this 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/k6UH8azzOo — Theo (@Thogden) September 17, 2020

In the image, Bale appears to have a booking with Levy and Hitchin at the golf course, with their names on the list for a session that is expected to begin at 1:52 pm. The golf club also hinted at Bale's session with Levy on the course. Bale has often showcased his adoration for golf during his time at Real Madrid at the expense of the supporters at the club. However, there were also rumours circulating on the internet that the image may simply be a hoax as there was no valid source.

Spurs transfer news including Sergio Reguilon: Bale to Spurs a done deal?

Earlier this week, multiple reports claimed that Gareth Bale is set for a return to Tottenham after being exiled by Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane. Bale's escape from his Real Madrid nightmare - albeit a temporary one - is expected to be completed soon. Los Blancos agreed on a season-long loan deal worth £20 million, in which Spurs are expected to pay at least half of Bale’s £600,000-a-week wages. Bale's contract with Real Madrid expires in the summer of 2022.

Gareth Bale left Spurs for Real Madrid in a then-world record £85 million deal in 2013. Along with Bale, Jose Mourinho's Tottenham are in the process of negotiating a deal for Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon. It is reported that the Premier League club will sign Spanish defender Reguilon on a permanent deal worth £25 million. Both signings are expected to be announced this week.

Image Credits - Gareth Bale Instagram