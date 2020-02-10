Gareth Bale's Agent Spills Beans On Failed Move To China As Real Madrid Pull The Plug

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has always been a part of multiple controversies at Santiago Bernabeu since his arrival from Tottenham Hotspur. The player has been linked with a move away from the Spanish capital for the past couple of years. His agent has now spoken on the star’s departure.

Gareth Bale future: Real Madrid star wanted to move to China

According to Jonathan Barnett, Gareth Bale was on his way to the Chinese Super League in the previous summer. However, the club decided not to sell him despite the player’s repeated insistence. The agent stated that Madrid demanded a better offer for the Wales international.

While speaking to Spanish publication AS, Jonathan Barnett revealed that Bale got an offer that was impossible to refuse. However, Real Madrid did not sell him. Bernett asserted that Bale was ambitious to establish a legacy in China. He wanted to bring Chinese football up. He had a vision of making Chinese football great as is the case with Europe.

Barnett further exclaimed that Gareth Bale wanted to be the first great player to go to China. The move to China would have made him the highest-paid football star in the world. He, however, asserted that Bale was not looking for a move away from the Spanish capital anymore.

Gareth Bale starts previous two games for Real Madrid

Gareth Bale had endured a difficult start at the Santiago Bernabeu this season. However, his career seems to have received a major boost as manager Zinedine Zidane (in a pre-match press conference) clarified that he still counts on the Welshman just like he counts on every other player of the squad. Zidane stood true to his words and Bale started the past two matches for the Los Blancos.

Real Madrid will play against Celta Vigo in LaLiga

Gareth Bale has scored just three goals along with two assists in 16 appearances across all competitions this season. His side are leading in LaLiga, three points ahead of Barcelona. Zidane’s men will next play against Celta Vigo on Sunday (Monday according to IST) in LaLiga.

