Gareth Bale Will Not Join Tottenham Hotspur From Real Madrid, Reveals Agent

Amid reports of Gareth Bale’s possible departure from Real Madrid, his agent Johnathan Bernett has now spoken up on the issue. According to Jonathan Bernett, there was absolutely no chance of the Wales international leaving the club in the January transfer window. There were reports that Tottenham were willing to sign Bale on the insistence of Jose Mourinho.

Gareth Bale agent: No talks of a move to Tottenham

Jonathan Bernett was asked if Gareth Bale was in Jose Mourinho’s plans. To which, the agent (while speaking to talkSPORT) gave a flat denial. He asserted that Bale still believes that his future lies in Real Madrid. Bernett also explained that Bale has two and a half years left on his contract. He also asserted that his wife and three children were happily settled in the Spanish capital.

He stated that it was easy for people to say 'give up the money and play somewhere else'. It’s not always about money. Jonathan Bernett was further quizzed on the possibility of Bale retuning to Tottenham Hotspur once his contract ends in 2022. The agent exclaimed that once his contract ends, he will talk with the people concerned and decide on the issue.

Gareth Bale agent: Real Madrid legends are always criticised

Bernett also said that there was no conflict between his client, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane and President Florentino Perez. He revealed that the boss and the president were happy with the star. He also commented on the criticism from the fans. He exclaimed that the likes of Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo have been booed at by the Bernabeu fans and Bale was no exception.

Gareth Bale was left out of squad for Madrid Derby

👊 This is the best defensive record we've ever had at this stage of LaLiga!

🛡 We've only conceded 13 goals in 22 league matches!#RMLiga | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/cgpq9WUJO6 — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) February 3, 2020

Gareth Bale has been out of favour for Zinedine Zidane. The French international prefers to start Brazilian prodigy Rodrygo ahead of Bale. The Welshman has scored just three goals along with two assists in 15 appearances across all competitions this season. He was also dropped out of the squad to face Atletico Madrid on Saturday. His side are leading in LaLiga, three points ahead of Barcelona. Zidane’s men will next play against Real Sociedad on Thursday, February 6, 2020 in the quarter-final of Copa del Rey.

