Gareth Bale Is A Huge Part Of Real Madrid's Plans According To Agent Jonathan Barnett

Wales star Gareth Bale is determined to stay at Real Madrid according to his agent Jonathan Barnett. Bale has become a fringe figure at Real Madrid under Zinedine Zidane. While there have been talks that the authorities at the Bernabeu want Bale out, Barnett has squashed those rumours.

Gareth Bale's agent Barnett: "Bale's in a very fortunate position, when his contract is up in 2.5 years he'll sit down with myself and his family and he'll decide what he wants to do. (Spurs?) I don't think so, no." [@talkSPORT] pic.twitter.com/pND4nvtqen — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) February 3, 2020

Gareth Bale's agent says that the Welsh winger has a future at Real Madrid

In an interview with UK radio station Talksport, Gareth Bale’s agent denied all rumours of the Welshman moving away from Real Madrid. He added that the Welsh forward is going to stay put with the LaLiga side and play an essential part in the campaign. The 30-year old was linked with a move to former club Tottenham. However, Bale did not fancy a pay cut to move to North London and Madrid did not want to pay a part of his wages for moving to Tottenham.

Zinedine Zidane considers Bale as part of his plans for Real Madrid

Gareth Bale is currently on a juicy €500,000 a week. That is one of the most visible stumbling blocks in any transfer for Bale. Barnett claims that few clubs could consider a move for the Welsh superstar. Barnett said that there was no chance of Bale moving to Tottenham. He added that Bale is way too expensive for a lot of top clubs. Barnett said that it is easy to slam Gareth Bale for the current situation. However, he is happy playing in the LaLiga with his family in Madrid. He is considered a big part of Real Madrid's plans by both Zinedine Zidane and president Florentino Perez.

