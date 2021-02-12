Gareth Bale’s Four Goals Have Cost Spurs £1.31M Each Since His Loan Move From Real Madrid

Gareth Bale's return to Tottenham had been the biggest talking point for the North London club during the summer transfer window but it's fair to say that the Welshman's homecoming hasn't been the fairytale he'd have expected. Bale's nightmare spell at Real Madrid seemingly came to an end when Spurs opted to sign the star forward on a loan deal in the summer. However, Bale's lack of impact is rubbing people at the club up the wrong way.

Gareth Bale wages: Spurs paying big money for underperforming Welsh winger

Bale, who left Spurs to join Real Madrid in 2013 for a then world-record fee of £86m, returned to North London on a season-long loan on September 19. As part of the deal, Spurs agreed to pay £250,000 of Bale's mammoth £650k-a-week wage, with Real Madrid footing the rest. Bale has now already pocketed a reported £13.65m over the 21 weeks he's been at Tottenham, with around £5.25 million coming from Spurs.

Daniel Levy negotiated the Gareth Bale deal so that Spurs will only pay £220k-a-week of his £600k-a-week wages, with Real Madrid picking up the rest



The four-time UCL winner, in his 15 appearances for Spurs, has managed only 785 minutes on the field of play. This means that Bale has earned around £17.4k for every 60 seconds of first-team football this season. The four goals that he's mustered so far have cost £3.4m each, with Spurs paying Bale around £1.31m per goal. These figures are why Spurs are having serious doubts about taking up the option to extend Bale’s loan for a second season.

Why is Gareth Bale not playing for Tottenham? Mourinho remains coy when asked about Bale

Following Spurs' 1-0 home defeat against Chelsea last weekend, Mourinho was asked why Bale didn't feature in the game and the Portuguese manager appeared to snap at reporter Alison Bender after the question. Mourinho responded: "Good question, but you don’t deserve an answer. I am trying my best. Gareth is trying his best. Everyone is trying their best". Mourinho's answer appeared to stun a few Spurs fans, who have been left shocked by how far off the pace and how much of a shadow of his former self the returning hero has been.

Bale was once again left out of Mourinho's squad during their Wednesday’s 5-4 FA Cup exit against Everton. Prior to the game, Mourinho claimed that Bale "was not comfortable with some muscular area". However, earlier in the day, Bale took to Instagram to reveal that he had a "good training session", which again left Spurs fans puzzled.

