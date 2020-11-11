Tottenham Could Sign Gareth Bale For Just £13.4m With Real Madrid Not Keen On His Return

After a season-long uncertainty that saw Gareth Bale take his place on the bench for almost the entire campaign, Real Madrid agreed to loan him out for the season to Tottenham Hotspur. While Madrid were adamant in their stance on selling the Welshman, his hefty wages posed a deterrent for prospective clubs. With Bale now plying his trade with Spurs, reports suggest the north Londoners could sign him for as little as £13.4 million next summer.

Bale loan wages estimated at £12m; permanent deal could be agreed for £13.4m

Bale succeeded in securing a loan to Spurs seven seasons after moving to the Bernabeu in a British record sale. Earlier this summer, Spurs forked out an estimated amount of £12 million, including loan fees as well as his wages. Although he hasn't started games at a stretch, Bale seems to be enjoying his time at Tottenham.

Mundo Deportivo claims Jose Mourinho is impressed with Bale's performance and is looking to ensure he stays beyond the loan deal. The former Real Madrid boss, who guided the team to LaLiga glory in 2012, is willing to splash out £13.4 million to seal the winger's deal on a permanent switch.

Real Madrid to incur heavy losses with Bale permanent transfer

The prospective deal for the permanent transfer will see the defending LaLiga champions incur hefty losses. Real Madrid paid £86 million in 2013 to sign the Wales international. However, the club could still agree a permanent transfer for a meagre amount, courtesy of the fact that Bale has ended up in numerous controversies with the manager as well as the club hierarchy.

Real Madrid could also agree to the Bale to Spurs permanent deal to get rid of his hefty wage bill. The 32-year-old currently pockets £650,000 a week, half of which is paid by Los Blancos. The Spanish giants will have to continue paying this mammoth sum until 2022 when his contract ends if a deal is not agreed with Spurs.

Spurs sit second in the Premier League

Bale has notched up six appearances under Mourinho across all competitions after arriving injured. He has bagged one goal as well and is expected to play more in the coming weeks, alongside Harry Kane and Heung-min Son. Meanwhile, Tottenham sit second in the Premier League, one point behind leaders Leicester City.

Image courtesy: Gareth Bale Twitter