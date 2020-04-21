When Gareth Bale Made A Blistering Run For A Solo Goal Vs Barcelona To Win CDR 2014: Watch

Wales star Gareth Bale entered Real Madrid as one of the most promising youngsters in European football. Gareth Bale joined Real Madrid in 2013 for a sum of €100 million, which was more than what the Los Blancos paid for Cristiano Ronaldo (€85 million). Gareth Bale's record was not broken until Manchester United signed Paul Pogba in 2016 for a sum of around €105 million.

However, after 7 years, Gareth Bale is still known the most either for his overhead kick in the Champions League 2017-18 final against Liverpool or his infamous “Wales, Golf, Real Madrid” stunt after being injured or ignored for a long period of time. However, fans would want to see a repeat of “That” Gareth Bale goal against Barcelona in the Copa Del Rey finals of 2014.

Gareth Bale Copa Del Rey goal vs Barcelona in 2014

The occasion was the Copa Del Rey finals and the match was between Real Madrid and Barcelona. Real Madrid and Barcelona were facing each other in the El Clasico final and the tension was certainly palpable. The match was at a 1-1 stalemate courtesy goals from Ángel Di María (11') and Marc Bartra (68') for their respective sides. Barcelona were dominating the match to an extent but Gareth Bale had some different plans.

Gareth Bale received Coentrão's pass in the 85th minute and started running towards the goal. Barcelona's defender Marc Bartra was right next to Bale until the Welshman decided to go on a complete 'Ferrari' mode on him. Gareth Bale took a heavy touch and overtook Bartra while running from the outskirts of the touchline. Real Madrid's latest signing sprinted towards the goal and only stopped after scoring the winner past Barcelona's José Manuel Pinto.

Watch the Gareth Bale Copa Del Rey goal vs Barcelona

A new hero for Real Madrid was born that day

The crowd went berserk as commentators couldn't believe what they just saw. Real Madrid's then-manager Carlo Ancelotti and his assistant Zinedine Zidane had no clue how to celebrate and Real Madrid's players were all over Gareth Bale. Real Madrid's legend Cristiano Ronaldo was seen celebrating in the stands as he was unavailable for the match. Certainly, this was a moment to cherish for a true Real Madrid fan.

