Gary Lineker has made a major assertion that the regulation of handballs in football can undergo a change after a controversial decision in Satudray's FA Cup final.

Manchester City beat Manchester United at Wembley Stadium and made the crowd go crazy as they witnessed a goal scored right after just 12 seconds of play when Ilkay Gundogan's first-time effort cannoned past David de Gea. The incredible strike became the fastest goal in the FA Cup final history. Manchester United players pushed for an equalizer and eventually found one, albeit under questionable circumstances. Wn-Bissaka headed the ball towards the penalty box but it hit Jack Grealish's hand on the way despite the fact that the Manchester City midfielder was not facing the ball at the time.

After VAR consultation of the footage video, Paul Tierney gave United the penalty before the half-time whistle with the United captain Bruno Fernandes converting the chance to equalize the game. However, City won the game after another stunning goal from Gundogan in the second half. Nevertheless, the game was sullied by the controversial incident that involved VAR and the uncertainty surrounding the handball rule, with Grealish evidently, but not deliberately trying to handle it in his own penalty area.

What did Gary Lineker say about the controversial handball in the FA Cup final?

Gary Lineker, speaking to the media about the FA Cup Final game, mentioned a potential change in the handball rule, aiming to eliminate decisions like the one made today. He disclosed insider information indicating that the handball law will be simplified, reverting to a more common-sense approach. Lineker was skeptical that a hand could be considered in an unnatural position unless it was detached from the body, claiming that any hand connected to the body is inherently in a fairly natural position.

"I find it ridiculous when they say the hand is not in a natural position because unless it’s not attached to your body then it has to be fairly natural." He stated.

In general, Lineker anticipates a simplification of the handball rule, with a return to a more common-sense interpretation. He questions the idea of a hand being in an abnormal position unless it is separated from the body. Experts previously explained that an extended arm enlarges the body, creating an unnatural position, which increases the likelihood of penalizing players when the ball strikes the extended arm, especially if it interferes with a shot on goal.

