Gary Neville Apologises After Disastrous Commentary Stint During Burnley Vs Man United

Since his retirement from the sport, Gary Neville has become one of the most recognisable commentators in England due to his association with Sky Sports. The former Manchester United captain was on commentary duty again during the Burnley vs Man United clash at Turf Moor, where Paul Pogba scored to send the Red Devils on top of the Premier League standings. While Neville was buzzing as his beloved club reached the Premier League summit, his commentary was under the scanner after some contentious calls.

Also Read: Man United Go On Top Of Premier League In January For The First Time Since Ferguson's Exit

Gary Neville commentary: Man United legend apologises after tricky night as presenter

While Manchester United fans celebrated their position at the top of the table, Gary Neville found himself among the trending subjects on Twitter for all the wrong reasons. Some of the Red Devils supporters on the social media platform accused Neville of overcompensating for his association with the club by suggesting some key decisions in the game should have gone against their players. The former Man United captain appeared to make the wrong call on a few contentious moments during the hard-fought clash at Turf Moor, as the Red Devils clinched a 1-0 win.

Also Read: Man United Fans SLAM VAR Online Over Controversial Decisions Involving Shaw And Maguire

Man United left-back Luke Shaw landed himself in hot water after his tackle on Johann Berg Gudmundsson moments before Robbie Brady fouled Edinson Cavani at the edge of the box. Referee Kevin Friend intervened and after consultation with the VAR awarded the England international a yellow, while the foul on Cavani was rescinded. Neville speaking on the Luke Shaw yellow card, believed that the Manchester United star was lucky to escape a red after his boots clearly hurt Gudmundsson. In another incident, captain Harry Maguire's goal was disallowed for a foul by the England international while heading it in. Maguire was also subject to a potential handball in his own area late in the game, and Neville opined that the former Leicester man could have been in trouble for that.

Also Read: Gary Neville Celebrates Man United Going Top Of PL Table With Sly Dig At Liverpool: Watch

Apologies for the commentary tonight ! Stockley park all over the place , producer in my ear saying Salford have scored in the 92min and United gone top of the league ! Delirious ! I will be better Sunday 👍🏻 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) January 12, 2021

After his celebrations on Man United going top were over, Gary Neville offered an apology on social media for his commentary. The former Man United captain blamed his poor day at the office on a mix of confusing VAR calls and hearing the news that his Salford side had snatched a last-gasp win away at Scunthorpe. Neville is part-owner of the club along with his fellow class of '92 stars Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Phil Neville, Nicky Butt and David Beckham and saw his side move to fifth in League Two, with Ian Henderson scoring an 89th-minute goal. The former Man United captain, however, vowed to improve and be better on Sunday, when Manchester United take on Liverpool at Anfield.

Also Read: Sergio Ramos To Man United Move 'unlikely', Real Madrid Contract Extension On The Cards

(Image Courtesy: Gary Neville Instagram)