Man United Go On Top Of Premier League In January For The First Time Since Ferguson's Exit

Premier League heavyweights Manchester United have succeeded in turning around their season for the better, at least for now. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men, who were once criticised for their humiliating 1-6 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur, now lead the Premier League standings, ahead of the likes of Liverpool. Interestingly, the team go top of the competition for the first time in January in over eight years.

Burnley vs Man United: Even first half sees no goals

Man United were up against Burnley on Tuesday. The Red Devils headed into the game on an equal footing with Liverpool in the Premier League, albeit a game’s advantage. A victory was to propel the club on top of the league and Solskjaer’s men succeeded in bagging an all-important three points at Turf Moor.

Despite an entertaining first half, marked by a Harry Maguire effort ruled as offside, the two sides failed to break the deadlock. But the travelling side’s intent was clear in the second half, with the duo of Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba combining to threaten Burnley.

Paul Pogba goal propels Man United top of the league

The effort from the team paid off ultimately when Pogba netted the only goal of the night, striking a thunderous volley from a Marcus Rashford cross. The ball deflected Burnley defender Matthew Lowton only to cross past the post. The victory saw Man United claim the top spot in the Premier League, managing a two-point lead over defending champions Liverpool, with the next game slated at Anfield.

Interestingly, this is the first time that the Old Trafford outfit lead the Premier League standings for the first time in January in eight years. The last time the club were atop the table in January, was during legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson's final season. Notably, Man United won the title that season.

Man United's women team lead Women's Super League charts

Manchester United's men's and women's teams are both top of their leagues now. — Manasi Pathak (@ThatUnitedLady) January 12, 2021

Besides, Man United’s women team are also leading the Women’s Super League. The team have racked up 26 points in 10 games, managing a three-point lead over second-placed Chelsea. Interestingly, the Blues have the opportunity to cut short the three-point deficit against the current leaders, with the two sides set to come up against each other on Sunday.

Image courtesy: Man United Twitter