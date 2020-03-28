Gary Neville Opens Up On Disastrous 28-game Managerial Stint At Valencia

Former England international Gary Neville has opened up on his disastrous stint as Valencia manager back in the 2015-16 season. The former Manchester United right-back was at the helm of the LaLiga club for 28 matches before being sacked. Valencia remains Gary Neville's only stint as a manager.

If you have an hour spare . @GeoffShreeves asking the questions on my time at Valencia . https://t.co/PdzOc6jzmO — Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 26, 2020

Gary Neville at Valencia: Former England international says he had no plans to get into management before LaLiga job

Casting some light on his spell as Valencia manager, former England international Gary Neville said that he was weak and unqualified for the job. Neville told Sky Sports that he had no plans to get into management and wanted to do the Valencia job for the owner Peter Lim. Gary Neville said that he had turned down offers from Premier League and Championship clubs before accepting the top job at the LaLiga side. Neville, who works as an analyst now for Sky Sports, said that while he was involved with Roy Hodgson in England's backroom staff, his role was more into the analytical side, rather than coaching.

Gary Neville believes he was arrogant, unprepared and weak for Valencia

In a brutally honest assessment of Gary Neville's tenure at LaLiga side Valencia, the former Manchester United captain said that he was arrogant of doing well at Valencia. Neville added that his arrogance of doing well at Manchester United and Sky Sports made him think he was ready for the Valencia job. The former England international added that he fluffed many decisions at the LaLiga side and it has been a massive learning curve for him over the years. He said that he was unprepared for the job and thought he could get away with it till the end of the season.

Gary Neville at Valencia: Former Manchester United captain's disastrous stint as manager

Gary Neville was appointed as Valencia head coach in December 2015, where his brother Phil Neville was already working. Valencia were 9th in LaLiga when Neville took over, but a nine-game winless start to his managerial debut meant that Valencia slipped closer to the relegation zone. Under Gary Neville, Valencia were knocked out of the Copa Del Rey, the UEFA Champions League and the Europa League. In 28 games across all competitions under Neville, Valencia mustered 10 wins, seven draws and 11 defeats. The former Manchester United captain was eventually sacked in March.

