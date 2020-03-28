The Debate
Real Madrid, Man City To Host FIFA 20 Tounament To Raise Funds For Coronavirus Relief

Football News

Real Madrid duo Thibaut Courtois and Brahim Diaz will go up against Man City's Aymeric Laporte and Oleksandr Zincheko this week in a FIFA 20 tournament.

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Real Madrid

Real Madrid's Marco Asensio won the FIFA 20 tournament arranged by LaLiga earlier this week. Marco Asensio raised close to €140,000 to fight against the deadly coronavirus disease. After Marco Asensio, his teammates Thibaut Courtois and Brahim Diaz will now represent Real Madrid in yet another FIFA 20 challenge. The Real Madrid duo will be head-to-head with Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte and Oleksandr Zinchenko in the FIFA 20 challenge. Both, Real Madrid and Man City have agreed to play for a cause as the money will be donated to UNICEF.

Also Read | Coronavirus Pandemic: Premier League Clubs Want 2019-20 Season Abandoned, Dealing Heavy Blow To Liverpool

 

COVID-19 lockdown: Real Madrid vs Man City 

Real Madrid's Courtois and Diaz will face Man City's men on Friday night. Fans can watch the competition live on Twitch. Viewers will have to log in at 8 pm (UK time), 9 pm (Spanish time) or 1:30 am (IST) to watch the live coverage of the competition. Real Madrid and Man City are raising the money to support children across the world in association with UNICEF. Viewers and fans can also donate for the charity. Aymeric Laporte and Brahim Diaz, who were teammates at Manchester City, originally planned the tournament.

organised the online game to boost funds for Unicef to help children affected by the outbreak of the disease.

Also Read | Bayern Munich Proposed David Alaba Plus Cash Deal To Sign Leroy Sane From Man City: Report

Interestingly, Real Madrid and Man City faced each other in a Champions League Round of 16 clash earlier this year. Manchester City won the first leg 2-1 in the Santiago Bernabeu stadium while the second leg got suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. Both sides might get the chance to complete what they started on the pitch but for now, they will have to settle it on FIFA 20. 

Also Read | Coronavirus Pandemic: Chelsea Winger Christian Pulisic Shows Off Skills During Coronavirus Lockdown

Also Read | COVID-19 Lockdown: Manchester United Captain Harry Maguire Does The Home Top Bin Challenge; Watch

First Published:
COMMENT
