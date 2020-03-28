Real Madrid, Man City To Host FIFA 20 Tounament To Raise Funds For Coronavirus Relief

Real Madrid's Marco Asensio won the FIFA 20 tournament arranged by LaLiga earlier this week. Marco Asensio raised close to €140,000 to fight against the deadly coronavirus disease. After Marco Asensio, his teammates Thibaut Courtois and Brahim Diaz will now represent Real Madrid in yet another FIFA 20 challenge. The Real Madrid duo will be head-to-head with Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte and Oleksandr Zinchenko in the FIFA 20 challenge. Both, Real Madrid and Man City have agreed to play for a cause as the money will be donated to UNICEF.

COVID-19 lockdown: Real Madrid vs Man City

Real Madrid's Courtois and Diaz will face Man City's men on Friday night. Fans can watch the competition live on Twitch. Viewers will have to log in at 8 pm (UK time), 9 pm (Spanish time) or 1:30 am (IST) to watch the live coverage of the competition. Real Madrid and Man City are raising the money to support children across the world in association with UNICEF. Viewers and fans can also donate for the charity. Aymeric Laporte and Brahim Diaz, who were teammates at Manchester City, originally planned the tournament.

¡Mañana es el día! Muchísimas ganas de jugar contra el @ManCity de mis amigos @laporte y Zinchenko. Mi compañero será @thibautcourtois 🎮⚽️ Todo lo recaudado irá para @unicef_es. ¡Os esperamos! pic.twitter.com/u1mC9NRkDn — Brahim (@Brahim) March 26, 2020

organised the online game to boost funds for Unicef to help children affected by the outbreak of the disease.

Interestingly, Real Madrid and Man City faced each other in a Champions League Round of 16 clash earlier this year. Manchester City won the first leg 2-1 in the Santiago Bernabeu stadium while the second leg got suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. Both sides might get the chance to complete what they started on the pitch but for now, they will have to settle it on FIFA 20.

The game is to raise money for Unicef to help in their response to the global coronavirus pandemic 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Z5ksaAUwx5 — Goal (@goal) March 26, 2020

