Manchester United Support Premier League Completion, Helping Out Season Ticket Holders

Premier League outfit Manchester United have revealed that they support the ambition of completing all tournaments this season, despite the major impact caused by the coronavirus lockdown. Manchester United issued a statement offering season ticket holders a pro-rata rebate against their season tickets for next year, or a pro-rata cash refund if the season is cancelled or played behind closed doors. While the threat of the COVID-19 still looms large, Manchester United are currently sixth on the Premier League table before the English top-flight was suspended.

Manchester United issue statement regarding coronavirus lockdown

Manchester United have announced their statement on social media platform Twitter confirming their support for completing their remaining games. The Red Devils are still in the Europa League, FA Cup, and have a chance of securing a top-four berth in the Premier League. However, all competitions have been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic in a bid to prevent the COVID-19 plague from spreading any further.

ALSO READ: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Almost Joined Championship Club Leeds United Before AC Milan: Report

ℹ️ Important information regarding financial arrangements for #MUFC season ticket holders. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 27, 2020

Premier league suspended: coronavirus lockdown

The Premier League has been suspended at least until April 30, however, it's realistically improbable for the top-flight league to resume soon after the given period. There have been rumours of the Premier League possibly getting cancelled with another option of the season being labelled null and void. But Manchester United have made their stance clear on the coronavirus pandemic situation insisting that the games in their respective competitions should be completed.

ALSO READ: Oumar Niasse Caught And Slammed By Undercover Cops For Disobeying Coronavirus Lockdown

Manchester United say they still "fully support" intention to complete PL, FA Cup & Europa League campaigns this season. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) March 27, 2020

Premier League suspended: Manchester United season ticket holders to get a bonus

With the coronavirus lockdown imposed, people are unable to leave their homes. There has been a suggestion of the remaining fixtures being played behind close doors. If that option is chosen, the Manchester United fans with season tickets will be able to recoup some of their expenses over the matches. The final day to apply for a refund is May 1.

ALSO READ: What Happened To Abdelhak Nouri? How Did Ajax Star Suffer Permanent Brain Damage?

United will offer season ticket holders a pro-rata rebate against their season tickets for next year, or a pro-rata cash refund if season is cancelled or behind closed doors.

Renewal date suspended #mufc — James Robson (@jamesrobsonES) March 27, 2020

ALSO READ: Coronavirus Pandemic: Radja Nainggolan Fears He Could Infect Sick Wife With COVID-19