Gary Neville Mocks Trump's Tenure, SLAMS Boris Johnson's UK Government For Similar Traits

President of the USA Donald Trump sees off his four-year tenure from the highest office come to an end on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. President-elect Joe Biden will take oath as the 46th head of the USA. Trump’s exit from presidential politics has been received well by several quarters. Manchester United legend Gary Neville has now openly mocked the outgoing president, while also slamming the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his administration.

Donald Trump farewell: Gary Neville slams Trump administration

Neville took to Twitter to express his happiness at Trump’s presidential tenure ending on Wednesday. The co-owner of fourth-tier side Salford City FC described his stint with a barrage of irate letters which could put into perspective his anguish at Trump’s four-year tenure that lasted between 2017 and 2021.

So Trump goes today. A horrible and dangerous period of leadership ends. He normalised mistruth and divided a nation. Whilst they aren’t as bad as the Trump administration the current UK government have similar traits. This type of politics must end. Let’s hope today is the start — Gary Neville (@GNev2) January 20, 2021

Neville claimed that Trump’s presidential term was marked by mistruth and his agenda divided a great nation. Indeed, the outgoing president’s stint at the highest office was marked by hate crimes, including the infamous killing of George Floyd by a police officer. The incident rocked the world, with the Black Lives Matters campaign gaining credence, particularly in the USA and Europe.

Current UK government possesses similar traits as Trump: Neville

He was also impeached for the second time last week after the violent Capitol storming by a mob, allegedly incited by the president himself. He now holds the unwanted record of being the only President of the USA to have been impeached twice in a single term. Besides, Trump has been accused of averaging at least 50 false or misleading claims in a day, according to a report by The Washington Post.

The Man United legend took utmost advantage of the situation to mock the current UK government led by Boris Johnson. Although he did state that the current ruling UK dispensation “wasn’t as bad as the Trump administration”, he also insisted that the current government in the UK possessed similar traits.

Joe Biden swearing-in ceremony to be held on Wednesday

Indeed, the Conservative Party-led government has been slammed for several bizarre decisions during the lockdown. Particularly, Man United striker Marcus Rashford campaigned against the government's decision to curb the free school meals' scheme for children belonging to the poverty-ridden background.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President of the USA on Wednesday, alongside his deputy Kamala Harris. The swearing-in ceremony, to be held at the United States Capitol, is expected to be a relatively closed and virtual affair citing the coronavirus pandemic.

Image courtesy: White House website, Gary Neville Instagram