Gary Neville Turns Arbitrator During EFL Pay Cut Negotiations Between Players And Clubs

Man United legend Gary Neville is playing the 'peacemaker' over the EFL pay cut row between the players and clubs. On Tuesday, it was confirmed that the EFL pay cut was agreed upon by the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) for League One and League Two players and that received the full backing of Salford City co-owner Gary Neville. Meanwhile, Premier League clubs have found it more difficult to come to an agreement regarding the Premier League players pay cut amid the coronavirus crisis.

Coronavirus in UK: EFL pay cut agreement

With the Premier League players pay cut yet to reach an agreement with their clubs, the players in English top-flight created a Players' Fund to aid NHS workers that are in immediate need of financial aid. On the other hand, the EFL pay cut agreement was confirmed in a statement on Tuesday as the PFA acknowledged the financial repercussions of the leagues due to the unprecedented coronavirus in UK situation. In order to mitigate the financial blow, the EFL pay cut was imposed on League One and League Two clubs to defer 25 percent of player wages. The rule will not be applied to any player earning under £2,500 per month.

EFL Statement: Joint statement from the @EFL and the PFA regarding COVID-19.#EFL https://t.co/KPKjwwpAnx — EFL Communications (@EFL_Comms) April 14, 2020

Gary Neville pleased with EFL amid Premier League players pay cut situation

Gary Neville won the Premier League on eight occasions with Manchester United but was reportedly unhappy with the Premier League players pay cut situation. Gary Neville took to Twitter to show his support of the decision by the EFL clubs and players instead and tweeted, "This is how to do it. Collaborate and work together. Well done @EFL and @PFA.". Gary Neville was contacted by several players and clubs for advice on the pay cut deferrals and the Englishman actively lent a helping hand, according to reports.

This is how to do it . Collaborate and work together . Well done @EFL and @PFA 👍🏻 https://t.co/DsGjzbypFx — Gary Neville (@GNev2) April 14, 2020

Gary Neville also received praise from the PFA due to his continuous efforts to smoothen negotiations between the EFL players. Along with playing the role of 'peacemaker', Gary Neville has made several appearances on video conference calls and his assistance has been described as 'useful' by EFL chiefs.

