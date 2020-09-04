GED Vs GZ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Chinese Super League Live

Guangzhou Evergrande take on Guangzhou R&F in a highly-anticipated derby on Matchday 9 of the Chinese Super League. The GED vs GZ match will take place on September 4 at 5:30 PM IST. Fans can play the GED vs GZ Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here's a look at our GED vs GZ Dream11 prediction, GED vs GZ Dream11 team and GED vs GZ preview.
The two teams have had contrasting form in the Chinese Super League, with Guangzhou Evergrande approaching the Canton derby as favourites. They currently sit at the top of the Chinese Super League table, having won six of their first eight games. The club defeated Shanghai Shenhua 4-1 last time out, and have found goals easy to come by.
Guangzhou R&F, on the other hand, have made a slow start to the season. They currently sit seventh in the CSL table, having only managed two victories from their first eight encounters. The club comes into the GED vs GZ contest on the back of a 2-0 loss against Shenzhen FC, wherein they finished with 10 men.
Guangzhou Evergrande: Liu Dianzuo; Zhang Linpeng, Tyias Browning, Ji-Soo Park, Shaocong Wu; Zhi Zheng, Xiuwier Zhang, Paulinho, Ai Kesen; Talisca; Wei Shihao
Guangzhou R&F: Han Jiaqi; Tang Miao, Dusko Tosic, Yi Teng, Chao Zeng; Wu Chengru, Zhang Gong, Ye Chugui; Chang Feiya, Dia Saba, Renatinho
Goalkeeper: Han Jiaqi
Defenders: Zhang Linpeng, Tang Miao, Ji-Soo Park, Chao Zeng
Midfielders: Paulinho, Talisca (VC), Dia Saba, Renatinho, Zhi Zheng
Forward: Wei Shihao (C)
Guangzhou Evergrande: Paulinho Talisca; Wei Shihao
Guangzhou R&F: Han Jiaqi, Chao Zeng, Dia Saba
According to our GED vs GZ match prediction, Guangzhou Evergrande, owing to their superior form will be the favourites to win the match.