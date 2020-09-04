Messi To City In 2021? Barcelona Icon To Stay At Camp Nou For Another Year After Talks

A potential Lionel Messi move away from the Camp Nou has dominated Barcelona transfer news headlines after the Blaugrana captain announced his intentions to leave his boyhood club last week. The 33-year-old's decision came in the wake of their humiliating 2-8 defeat against Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-final, which led to wholesale changes in the club's backroom staff and hierarchy. The Messi to City rumours have swirled with the Argentine keen on reuniting with former manager Pep Guardiola, but Barcelona remain firm on keeping their captain at the club.

Messi transfer: Barcelona captain to stay for another season before moving to Man City

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner's contract situation complicates the Lionel Messi transfer, with the Argentine intending to move on a free transfer by activating the clause in his deal that allows him to break the agreement. However, Barcelona argue that the clause expired in June, meaning any interested suitors in a Lionel Messi transfer will have to pay his gigantic €700m release clause. With Messi and Bartomeu both keen on holding their end of the bargain, Jorge Messi, the Argentine's father and agent held talks with the club officials earlier this week. Reports suggest that both parties agreed to avoid a legal tussle and the Messi transfer has been postponed by another season in line with Jorge Messi and his lawyers.

In addition, Messi thinks it would be great to be able to say goodbye to the fans, who will presumably already be able to enter the Camp Nou after the capacity restrictions. In 2021, Messi could join Manchester City on a free deal. The next few hours are vital. [cuatro] — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 3, 2020

Lionel Messi's current contract expires in the summer of 2021, meaning that he would be allowed to leave for free without any legal trouble. Furthermore, according to Cuatro, the possibility of a farewell game in front of packed Camp Nou entices the six-time Ballon d'Or winner. However that said, the Messi to City transfer will happen in 2021, with the 33-year-old only keen to stay for one more season in Spain. Barcelona transfer news reports suggest that the next coming hours could be crucial in deciding Lionel Messi's future, with Jorge Messi looking to sort out all points before the six-time Ballon d'Or winner can return to training.

The news of Messi staying for another season will certainly delight the Blaugrana fans, who had almost conceded losing Messi to City. Messi's U-turn is a significant development considering Jorge Messi had sensationally claimed that his son will not stay at Barcelona and a potential U-turn seemed difficult considering the fractious relationship between Bartomeu and Messi. However, the 62-year-old also rubbished rumours linking Messi to City and revealed that the Premier League giants had made no contact whatsoever.

(Image Courtesy: AP)