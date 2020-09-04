Man United Flop Alexis Sanchez Wanted To 'tear Up' His Contract After 1st Training Session

After moving to Manchester United from Arsenal amidst much fanfare, Alexis Sanchez turned out to be one of the worst signings made by the club in recent times. Scoring just five times for the club in 45 appearances, the Chilean attacker struggled to make an impression at Old Trafford, failing to show the goalscoring ability he had displayed over in north London. While Alexis Sanchez was technically brought in on a free transfer, his £560k-per-week contract further added fuel to the fire as he disappointed Man United supporters during his time at the club. Now, in an explosive rant about Man United, Sanchez has opened up about his move to the club from Arsenal, revealing he wanted to tear up his contract a day after he arrived at Man United.

Alexis Sanchez lifts the lid on torrid Man United spell

In an Instagram video uploaded on his channel, Alexis Sanchez opened up on his Man United spell. The Chilean forward began by talking about how his Man United spell has been made to look bad as many things have been said about him. Discussing his 2018 transfer, Sanchez admitted that it was tempting to move to the club after the opportunity arose, as he liked the club as a kid.

However, Alexis Sanchez later hinted that he realised all was not right in the first few days after he came to Man United. The forward admitted that he ended up signing with the club without much information, and in the first few days with his colleagues, he realised things he wouldn’t have had he not arrived. Shedding light on his first training session with then Man United manager Jose Mourinho, Alexis Sanchez sensationally claimed that he went back and asked his agent about whether he could terminate his contract and go back to Arsenal.

Alexis Sanchez also opened up about how being left out of the matchday squad for the Premier League game against West Ham affected him. The 31-year-old admitted that he couldn’t fathom the fact that despite being one of the best players in the league at Arsenal he could be dropped from the matchday squad entirely. The Chilean disclosed that he was very sad when that happened, proceeding to put in a double shift at training the next day.

Sanchez also discussed the change of managers after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho at Man United. Sanchez added that after Solskjaer arrived, he decided to speak to the manager about a move to Inter Milan, as he needed to take a breather. In the video, he expressed his dissatisfaction at seeing journalists and former Man United players blame him without knowing the whole story.

At the end of the video, the attacker said that while he was bothered about how his Man United spell turned out, he has only words of thanks for the club. Sanchez admitted that if the atmosphere had been more positive, his time at the club could have turned out differently. After spending a season at Inter Milan, he recently signed a three-year deal with the club, which brought an end to his torrid spell at Man United.

Image Credits: AP