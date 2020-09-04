Barcelona President Bartomeu Accused Of Corruption By Police Amidst Messi Transfer Saga

The crisis triggered by the Lionel Messi transfer news has further deepened at Barcelona, with Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu being accused of corruption by the Catalan police force Los Mossos. The Bartomeu corruption scandal comes days after Spanish journalist Guillem Balague suggested that Bartomeu could be looking at a fine or even jail time if he lets Lionel Messi leave the club. The case, which has now come to be known as ‘Barcagate’, alleges that Bartomeu made personal gains via his dealings as Barcelona President.

Also Read: Barcelona President Bartomeu Could End Up In JAIL If Lionel Messi Leaves The Club: Report

Bartomeu corruption scandal rocks the club

The story of ‘Barcagate’ was broken by Spanish publication El Mundo, who reported that the Catalan police believe they have sufficient evidence to charge Bartomeu of corruption. The news of the Bartomeu corruption scandal has emerged after documents showing the inner workings and financial transactions of the club made a furore in the Spanish media. According to the reports, there is evidence that the Barcelona President made personal gains from deals that were done on behalf of the club.

Also Read: Barcelona President Bartomeu Set To resign If Lionel Messi commits His Future To The Club

❗️ | BREAKING NEWS: Bartomeu has been accused of corruption by the Catalan police force. [El Mundo] pic.twitter.com/wy7F1xFnV7 — La Senyera (@LaSenyera) September 3, 2020

Earlier this year, during Cadena Ser’s El Larguero, a series of documents showed that Barcelona had been paying a third party to damage the reputations of individuals as well as their own players. The third-party in question is said to be social media agency I3 Ventures who allegedly used Twitter and Facebook to promote their own messages and discredit others. The documents indicated that players like Lionel Messi and Gerard Pique were also targeted, as they were seen to be opponents of the Barcelona president. Other individuals targeted included Xavi Hernandez, Carles Puyol and Pep Guardiola as well as presidential candidates Agusti Benedito and Victor Font.

Also Read: Barcelona President Bartomeu Offered To Swap Antoine Griezmann For Joao Felix: Report

❗️ Given Bartomeu's inflexible stance, Messi assumes that he's going to stay at Barça this season because he doesn't want to go leave in a bad way, and he also knows that no club will risk signing him with his current contract. [@sinconcesiones] pic.twitter.com/BzOsehU0d4 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 3, 2020

While the Cadena Ser report was denied by Barcelona in February, the latest developments have accused Barcelona President Bartomeu of being involved as well. Allegedly, Bartomeu sanctioned payments to the company that was six times higher than the market value, with the reason behind such a high payment now being investigated. The El Mundo report concluded that the Catalan police have already submitted their report to a Barcelona court.

According to the newspaper, the submitted report contains suggestions for possible crimes related to illegal administration and trafficking favours. The judge will now oversee the case and decide if Barcelona should give the necessary evidence requested by the Catalan police.

Also Read: Messi Transfer Saga: Real Madrid Midfielder Toni Kroos Takes A Cheeky Swipe At Argentine

Lionel Messi transfer update

While the Bartomeu corruption scandal made the headlines, there was some positive news for club fans as far as the Messi transfer rumours were concerned. Marca reported that following a lengthy talk with his father Jorge Messi and legal advisors, the forward has decided to stay at the club. Mediaset suggested that Jorge Messi’s talks with the club hierarchy went well, with Goal reporting that Messi’s father said yes when asked if the attacker could stay at Barcelona till the end of his current contract.

Image Credits: FC Barcelona website