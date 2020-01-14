The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Tottenham Target Gedson Fernandes Who Was Bought For €250 And 25 Footballs

Football News

Benfica paid this rather strange transfer fee (€250 and 25 footballs) in order to bring 10-year old Gedson Fernandes to Lisbon from SC Frielas in 2009.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly completed the medical examination of Gedson Fernandes ahead of an 18-month initial loan deal from SL Benfica in the ongoing January transfer window. He could be unveiled as Jose Mourinho's first signing for Tottenham. He could be in line to make his Spurs debut when they play Watford on Premier League Matchday 23.

The Portuguese youngster is rated highly back in his home country having already made his debut for Portugal in 2018.

Also Read | Barcelona left wondering as Xavi Hernandez rejects January approach

A sneak pear at the promising Portuguese youngster - Gedson Fernandes 

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo has scored against EVERY Serie A side he's played against

Benfica paid just €250 and sent 25 footballs to sign Gedson Fernandes

Also Read | Louis Vuitton reach an agreement with Elliott Management over AC Milan

Gedson Fernandes, aged 21, performs in a central midfield role for SL Benfica and has established himself as one of the hottest prospects in Europe in recent months. There is an interesting backstory behind how Benfica secured the Tottenham prospect's services at the tender age of 10. 

Back in 2009, Benfica agreed to give youth team SC Frielas €250 (which amounts to £215) along with 25 footballs in order to beat Sporting Lisbon to the signature of Gedson Fernandes. Initially, his parents weren't too happy about the arrangement but the coaches at SC Frielas managed to convince the parents. They said that it would be best for Gedson Fernandes to train at Benfica's famed Seixal academy to enhance his growth as a player.

Tottenham will reportedly pay a fee of between €50 million and €60 million in the summer of 2021. From €250 and 25 footballs to €60m? Not bad at all, we reckon.

Also Read | Liv Morgan & Rusev to face Lana & Lashley on next week's WWE RAW

Gedson Fernandes edging closer to Tottenham Hotspur move

Also Read | Brock Lesnar returns and punishes R-Truth; Mojo Rawley becomes the new WWE 24/7 champion

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DELHI HC SEEKS EVIDENCE
DELHI COURT PULLS UP POLICE
DILIP GHOSH DEFIANT
NAIDU CHALLENGES JAGANMOHAN REDDY
TANHAJI TAX-FREE IN UP
NETIZENS REACT TO QUEEN'S STATEMENT