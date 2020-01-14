Tottenham Target Gedson Fernandes Who Was Bought For €250 And 25 Footballs

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly completed the medical examination of Gedson Fernandes ahead of an 18-month initial loan deal from SL Benfica in the ongoing January transfer window. He could be unveiled as Jose Mourinho's first signing for Tottenham. He could be in line to make his Spurs debut when they play Watford on Premier League Matchday 23.

The Portuguese youngster is rated highly back in his home country having already made his debut for Portugal in 2018.

A sneak pear at the promising Portuguese youngster - Gedson Fernandes

Portugese international Gedson Fernandes is set to become Jose Mourinho's first Tottenham signing.

Benfica paid just €250 and sent 25 footballs to sign Gedson Fernandes

Tottenham are set to sign Gedson Fernandes on loan with buy option on June 2021. The Portuguese is ready to agree personal terms.





Gedson Fernandes, aged 21, performs in a central midfield role for SL Benfica and has established himself as one of the hottest prospects in Europe in recent months. There is an interesting backstory behind how Benfica secured the Tottenham prospect's services at the tender age of 10.

Back in 2009, Benfica agreed to give youth team SC Frielas €250 (which amounts to £215) along with 25 footballs in order to beat Sporting Lisbon to the signature of Gedson Fernandes. Initially, his parents weren't too happy about the arrangement but the coaches at SC Frielas managed to convince the parents. They said that it would be best for Gedson Fernandes to train at Benfica's famed Seixal academy to enhance his growth as a player.

Tottenham will reportedly pay a fee of between €50 million and €60 million in the summer of 2021. From €250 and 25 footballs to €60m? Not bad at all, we reckon.

Gedson Fernandes edging closer to Tottenham Hotspur move

Gedson Fernandes' parents already live in North London, near Tottenham's stadium, with his father pictured at a Spurs game in December.





