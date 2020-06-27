Cristiano Ronaldo Wins And Scores Sublime Penalty For Juventus Vs Lecce; Watch Video

Italian giants Juventus were back at their fortress, Allianz Stadium in their effort to inch closer to their 9th consecutive Serie A title. The Turin-based outfit were up against Lecce on Matchday 28 to ensure their lead on the league table. And Maurizio Sarri's men did produce an exalting performance at home, with talisman Cristiano Ronaldo standing out amongst the rest, scoring once from the spot, while also bagging two assists.

Juventus vs Lecce highlights: Cristiano Ronaldo assists Paulo Dybala

Lecce suffered a major setback in the game after Fabio Lucioni was sent off in the 31st minute for a gross foul on Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur. After a goalless first half, Juventus turned out different in the other. In the 51st minute, Cristiano Ronaldo provided a sensational pass to Paulo Dybala with the Argentine looming at the edge of the Lecce penalty area. The 26-year-old struck a sensational shot at goal, leaving goalkeeper Gabriel helpless.

Juventus vs Lecce highlights: Cristiano Ronaldo goal from the spot

Cristiano Ronaldo won a penalty for his side when in the 61st minute, he was brought down in the penalty area, while he tried to latch on to a low cross from Juan Cuadrado. The Portuguese international duly converted from the spot, sending Gabriel the wrong way to double the lead for the Bianconeri. The 35-year-old again displayed his mantle when he provided a sublime backheel pass to Gonzalo Higuain, who scored the third goal for Sarri, in the 83rd minute.

Juventus vs Lecce highlights: Cristiano Ronaldo goal, two assists help Old Lady at home

Two minutes later, Juventus' young centre-back Matthijs de Ligt headed in the fourth goal, converting home a sensational cross from Douglas Costa. With his goal, Cristiano Ronaldo has racked up 23 goals in Serie A this season, while also bagging five assists in the competition. In all, he now has 27 goals in 25 games.

Despite the Coppa Italia final defeat against Napoli last week, Juventus have had an unhindered run in the Serie A. The defending champions lead on the Serie A table with 69 points to their credit. Second-placed Lazio trail behind by 62 points, while Antonio Conte's Inter Milan occupy the third spot with 58 points. Juventus will next play Genoa on Tuesday (Wednesday according to IST).

Image courtesy: Serie A YouTube